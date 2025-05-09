Events in Lagos This Weekend

Are you in Lagos and contemplating whether or not to unwind this weekend because you have no idea where to go or what to do? You don’t have to worry about that anymore. Here is a list of events happening this weekend on a platter of gold. Grab your copy now.

El Classico Watch Party

Join us on May 11, 2025, at noon in Amore Garden for an exciting football-themed event! Test your predictions, enjoy trivia, and take part in fun activities. Indulge in food and drinks while chilling with football legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who will make a special appearance. Don’t miss it!

Painting Thrills

Come along for a relaxing afternoon at Esporta Lounge, No.15, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, on May 11, 2025, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Enjoy a calm environment without DJs or loudspeakers—just you, your canvas, and a brush. Play games, meet new friends, and enjoy comedy performances. Ticket price: ₦10,000.

Element House

Are you looking for an event where you can turn up hard and have the fun of your life? With different DJs and artists present, you are certainly bound to have an unforgettable sonic experience, whether or not you are a music lover. This event is held at LiveSpot Enertarium on May 10, 2025, and it starts at 11 p.m.

Battle Rap Africa (On a Platter of Bars)

This weekend, all that matters is what you want to engage in and not the scarcity of events to attend. This event will be hosted by Twix da Jims on the 10th of May, 2025, by 6 pm, at Trib3 Lagos, Victoria Island. At this event, you see different amazing talents battle each other and go home with hot bars ringing in your brain.

Battle of the Bands

Various music groups come to compete against each other. If you are a music lover who likes to explore, then this event was tailored just for you. It will take place on May 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., at Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi.

Silent Disco

Retrocity brings you to dawn on May 9 a fantastic event-themed silent disco. You get incredible activities lined up, like silent disco parties, headphones go off, zombie invasion, rap and afrobeat freestyle, and rave rave rave. The fun to be had at this event can be perceived from a mile away. It will be happening live at Spiceroot, Victoria Island, from 10 p.m. till dawn on the 9th of May, 2025.

Workout Without Walls

Stress has a way of telling on you, especially since you don’t have time to go to the gym. You may like to join a bandwagon of fitness enthusiasts and leave your body thanking you. While this sort of unwind may be unconventional, it is a healthy choice hosted by i-fitness on 10th May 2025, by 7 am at Prime Mall, Orchid Road, Lekki

Breeze District

This event is a 14-hour music festival from 2 pm to 4 am featuring all your favorite genres of songs. What better way to unwind than vibing to many songs that raise your dopamine level? It will take place at the Wing Tower, Victoria Island, on the 10th of May, 2025.