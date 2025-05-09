The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

Here are some of the movies that have been recently released and have successfully glued the audience to their screen. If you are looking to spend the weekend at home, these are what you need to keep you company:

Exterritorial

This is a Netflix movie about an ex-soldier who fought tooth and nail to find her missing son and expose corrupt practices.

Bad Influence

In this movie, an ex-con artist decides to start his life all over again and gets hired to protect a wealthy woman from her stalker. They begin to get close, and chemistry builds between them.

You

The long-awaited season has finally been released and is nothing less than a thrilling, amazing ride of betrayal, excitement, fear, and all that is to it.

Thunderbolts*

Trapped in a deadly game, an unlikely team of flawed operatives—Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker—faces a high-stakes mission that forces them to reckon with their darkest demons.

Another Simple Favour

This movie is filled with suspense. A woman who was wronged invites her wrongdoer to be her bridesmaid, and for what? You’ll find out in this amazing movie.

The Accountant 2

In this action/thriller, a man who is an autistic certified public accountant, usually hired to find financial deceptions and embezzlement for criminal organisations, seeks to uncover the truth about a huge sum of money. Will he be successful in his quest?

Étoile

Two world-renowned ballet companies in New York City and Paris swap their most talented stars..

Mama Drama

Four young mothers strengthen their friendship beyond their children’s school chat group after an intense school camping trip, where they discover who is having an affair with one of their husbands.

Molly Mae: Behind It All

A docu-series following Britain’s biggest influencer, Molly-Mae Hague. With unprecedented access to Molly and her family. In this second part, Molly is looking to the future as she tries to get her life back on track.

Son of Zeus

Heron returns for a final season and a showdown with the immortals as he tries to return the world to what it was before Cronos killed all the gods and ruled forever.