Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Meta Threatens Exit from Nigeria Over $220 Million Fine

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Meta threatens exit from Nigeria over $220 million fine

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has warned that it may be forced to shut down its social media operations in Nigeria due to heavy regulatory penalties and what it calls “unrealistic” demands from authorities.

In a court document seen by the BBC, Meta expressed concern over a $220 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on July 19, 2024. The fine followed a 38-month investigation by the FCCPC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), which uncovered alleged data privacy violations by Meta and its subsidiary, WhatsApp.

Despite Meta’s intention to appeal, the competition and consumer protection tribunal upheld the fine on April 25, 2025, giving the company until the end of June to comply with the ruling.

Women protest at empowerment event in Rivers, demand return of Fubara

A women’s empowerment programme in Port Harcourt on Friday saw a protest by attendees demanding the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The event, organised by First Lady Remi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative and the presidential office on sustainable development goals, was meant to distribute support items to women in Rivers State.

Tensions rose when Theresa Ibas, wife of the state’s sole administrator, was invited to speak. Some women walked out, chanting “Bring back Fubara” and “We want Sim,” while the programme continued indoors.

Akpoti-Uduaghan denies bribery allegation, says audio was manipulated

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has refuted claims made by U.S.-based activist Sandra Duru, who accused her of offering ₦200 million to falsely implicate Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a sexual harassment scandal.

In a statement released by her media aide, Israel Arogbonlo, Akpoti-Uduaghan described Duru’s accusations and the audio recordings shared during a Facebook livestream as doctored and misleading. She alleged that the recordings were manipulated to push a narrative in favour of Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that the entire broadcast was part of a plot to discredit her and deflect attention from the original allegation, accusing Duru of being used to carry out a smear campaign.

Tinubu: Nigeria won’t bow to threats, troops have full support

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will not yield to forces trying to destabilise the country, whether local or foreign. He made the statement during a visit to troops in Katsina State on Friday.

Tinubu assured the armed forces of his administration’s full backing and pledged to prioritise their welfare. “To those who seek to destabilise our nation, hear this: Nigeria will not bow— not to fear, not to terror, not to treachery,” he said.

His comments follow a recent wave of violent attacks across Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Enugu. Tinubu praised the troops for their service and vowed that the government stands firmly behind them.

PDP Chieftain urges Akpabio to address sexual harassment allegation

Mohammed Abdullahi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa, has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to directly respond to the sexual harassment accusation made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Abdullahi criticised Akpabio for allegedly avoiding the issue and relying on controversial figures to defend him, particularly Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, who recently dismissed the allegation due to lack of evidence.

He described Duru’s involvement as damaging to Akpabio’s credibility, adding that the matter is too serious to be handled through what he called a “media circus.”