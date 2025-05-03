Article

Wizkid’s Impact: A Warm Presence on Ayra Starr and Olamide’s Tracks

In just a few weeks, Wizkid has been featured on tracks by two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, Ayra Starr and Olamide. The songs, “Gimme Dat” and “Kai,” sheds light on the importance of features in the music industry. When A-list artists like Wizkid joins is featured on another’s song, it becomes more than just the music but about building connections and strengthening relationships within the industry.

Wizkid, who is well-known for fusing Afrobeat with pop, R&B, and reggae, always adjusts to different sounds, bringing his style to any track. Whether collaborating with Ayra’s upbeat vibe on “Gimme Dat” or Olamide’s streetwise flair on “Kai,” Wizkid demonstrates that he can fit into any genre.

Strong relationships between artists as features go beyond business; they show mutual respect and trust. For Ayra and Olamide, having Wizkid on their tracks signifies that they are a part of a larger musical conversation in Nigeria; this collaboration keeps the sound fresh and the industry connected.

You can listen to the tracks here.

