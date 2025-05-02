Article

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

  1. Thunderbolts*

Trapped in a deadly game, an unlikely team of flawed operatives—Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker—faces a high-stakes mission that forces them to reckon with their darkest demons.

  1. Sinners

Looking to leave their troubled pasts behind, twin brothers return to their hometown in Mississippi to start over, only to find that an even bigger danger awaits them.

  1. Ori Rebirth

One man. One destiny. One chance to make it right. A journey of faith, fate, and redemption therefore begins. Is ORI powerful enough to face this catastrophe?

  1. Adunni Ogidan Binrin

The epic drama follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman who rises up in a time when women were heavily oppressed and dehumanized. Defying the tyrannical leader of her land, Adunni leads a fight for justice, ultimately freeing her people from his brutal rule.

  1. Bad Boy 

A comedian tells a true-life story about how his wit kept him alive in a juvenile centre.

  1. The Four Seasons

Three couples with a tradition of vacationing together soon witness chaos when a couple’s love life goes downhill.

  1. The Eternaut

They have no choice but survive despite being in the dark about who the enemy might be among them.

  1. Battle Camp

Sixteen Netflix reality stars go against each other in a fierce battle to win the grand prize at the end of the game.

  1. Conclave

After the Pope’s death, a cardinal tasked with overseeing the conclave stumbles upon a devastating secret, one that could shatter the foundations of the Church.

  1. Speak No Evil

Struggling to save their marriage, a couple accepts an invitation to the English coast, only to find their charming hosts are hiding something unsettling.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 25, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija April 24, 2025

Top 5 Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood Movies

If you grew up in Nigeria or anywhere around West Africa, chances are you’ve watched a Nollywood film that stuck ...

YNaija April 23, 2025

Get An Inside Look At The Upcoming Film, “My Mother is a Witch,” Coming Out May 2025

Nigerian filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan, has announced that he will be releasing his latest film, “My Mother is a Witch” in ...

YNaija April 21, 2025

Watchout for “Adunni: Ogidan Binrin” Release This Week

A powerful female-led film, “Adunni: Ogidan Binrin,” is set to hit cinemas this week across Nigeria from April 25. The ...

YNaija April 18, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija April 18, 2025

Top 10 Nollywood Classics to Rewatch

Nollywood has given us some unforgettable movies over the years, and a few have really stood out as true classics. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail