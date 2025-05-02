The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Thunderbolts*

Trapped in a deadly game, an unlikely team of flawed operatives—Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker—faces a high-stakes mission that forces them to reckon with their darkest demons.

Sinners

Looking to leave their troubled pasts behind, twin brothers return to their hometown in Mississippi to start over, only to find that an even bigger danger awaits them.

Ori Rebirth

One man. One destiny. One chance to make it right. A journey of faith, fate, and redemption therefore begins. Is ORI powerful enough to face this catastrophe?

Adunni Ogidan Binrin

The epic drama follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman who rises up in a time when women were heavily oppressed and dehumanized. Defying the tyrannical leader of her land, Adunni leads a fight for justice, ultimately freeing her people from his brutal rule.

Bad Boy

A comedian tells a true-life story about how his wit kept him alive in a juvenile centre.

The Four Seasons

Three couples with a tradition of vacationing together soon witness chaos when a couple’s love life goes downhill.

The Eternaut

They have no choice but survive despite being in the dark about who the enemy might be among them.

Battle Camp

Sixteen Netflix reality stars go against each other in a fierce battle to win the grand prize at the end of the game.

Conclave

After the Pope’s death, a cardinal tasked with overseeing the conclave stumbles upon a devastating secret, one that could shatter the foundations of the Church.

Speak No Evil

Struggling to save their marriage, a couple accepts an invitation to the English coast, only to find their charming hosts are hiding something unsettling.