The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Thunderbolts*
Trapped in a deadly game, an unlikely team of flawed operatives—Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker—faces a high-stakes mission that forces them to reckon with their darkest demons.
- Sinners
Looking to leave their troubled pasts behind, twin brothers return to their hometown in Mississippi to start over, only to find that an even bigger danger awaits them.
- Ori Rebirth
One man. One destiny. One chance to make it right. A journey of faith, fate, and redemption therefore begins. Is ORI powerful enough to face this catastrophe?
- Adunni Ogidan Binrin
The epic drama follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman who rises up in a time when women were heavily oppressed and dehumanized. Defying the tyrannical leader of her land, Adunni leads a fight for justice, ultimately freeing her people from his brutal rule.
- Bad Boy
A comedian tells a true-life story about how his wit kept him alive in a juvenile centre.
- The Four Seasons
Three couples with a tradition of vacationing together soon witness chaos when a couple’s love life goes downhill.
- The Eternaut
They have no choice but survive despite being in the dark about who the enemy might be among them.
- Battle Camp
Sixteen Netflix reality stars go against each other in a fierce battle to win the grand prize at the end of the game.
- Conclave
After the Pope’s death, a cardinal tasked with overseeing the conclave stumbles upon a devastating secret, one that could shatter the foundations of the Church.
- Speak No Evil
Struggling to save their marriage, a couple accepts an invitation to the English coast, only to find their charming hosts are hiding something unsettling.
