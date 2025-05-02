Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos (May 2 – 4)

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

Lagos State is a city that never sleeps, and tons of events await you to attend.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

GTCO Food & Drink

Every year, GT hosts its GTCO Food and Drink Festival for foodies interested in exploring what their taste buds might fancy. This week, from May 2nd to 4th, multiple food vendors will be on hand to take you on a ride through menus and tasty meals.

DJ Battle

Watch DJ Tohbahd and DJ Titanium battle it out on the decks this weekend at South Social on May 2nd.

The RnB Party

Party from dawn to dusk as you groove to RnB music released between the 1990s and 2010s. The event will be held on May 2nd at The Tribe Lagos, 288B, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island.

Wema Bank Gala Night

Wema Bank is celebrating its 80 years of service to Nigerians this weekend, May 2nd. The event will feature many familiar faces in the entertainment industry.

Silent Disco Party

Dance the weekend away at the silent disco party at 23:25 Lounge, 15 Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Onigbongbo, Ikeja GRA, on May 3rd.

Dare 2 Create

Join many others at the “Dare 2 Create” event at POP Landmark on May 3rd. With a free entry, you can pitch your brilliant ideas and win ecosystem prizes worth ₦1 million.

Hennessy Artistry

Watch Reekado Banks and DJ Consequence headline the “Hennessy Artistry” event on May 3rd, featuring performances by many industry acts.