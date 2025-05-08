10 Classic Nollywood Movies to Rewatch This Week

Nollywood has produced some of the most thrilling movies with themes such as power and corruption, comedy, revenge, and so much more. Some of these movies may have been forgotten, but they ring a bell whenever a classic is mentioned. Here are some movies you may need to rewatch, just in case you have forgotten how much they glued you to your TV screens.

Seven Books of Moses (2015)

When you think of the seven books of Moses that was released in 2015, I’m sure it takes your mind back to how much the scary parts traumatized you the first time you watched it. But you’re grown now, so this is your cue to go back and watch the movie about a young woman who found a book containing spells and used it to get back at those who wronged her, only to realise that her actions had consequences later on.

Jenifa (2008)

This movie features the life of a young, uneducated girl who goes to Lagos to find a better life for herself while trying to live up to the standards of the “big girls”. She finds herself in trouble or one dramatic event or the other. More drama unfolds in the sequel to this movie – the return of Jenifa. The release of this movie in 2008 brought premium entertainment to our door steps.

Pretty Liars (2014)

When you think of poor pretty girls who lied their way to the hearts of wealthy men, you think pretty liars. The suspense involved in whether or not they will get caught makes this movie a must-watch. It was released in 2014 and really kept us glued to our screens.

Immaculate Heart (2016)

Do you remember how much you cried watching this movie when it was released in 2016? Where Mercy Johnson fell in love with a man, but unknown to her, it evoked jealousy from someone she truly cared about. The jealousy led to taking drastic actions that sought to ruin the seemingly perfect love story that once bloomed.

Daddy Must Obey (2004)

Directed by Sunday Nnajuide and goes as far back as 2004, the main theme of this movie is comedy as we hysterically laugh at the man who constantly gets outsmarted by his wife and children in the most hilarious ways possible.

Alice, My First Lady (2006)

This movie features polygamy and the wickedness of a first wife to her co-wife. This wickedness does not only stop at the wife but goes down to the children as well. She does despicable things and later dances to the tune of her actions in a dreadful way. It was released in 2006.

Billionaire’s Club (2003)

Kanayo O. Kanayo, who is commonly known for his involvement in ritual killings (only in movies), starred in this movie in 2003. Don’t be surprised when I tell you this movie revolves around the life of men who joined a secret cult to be rich. Of course, the movie is about ritual killings, Kanayo featured in this movie, what were you expecting?

Mr. Ibu (2004)

Veteran actor John Okafor starred in this movie in 2004 as the lead actor. In this classic comedy, we saw how Mr. Ibu and his son tried to navigate life in abject poverty. x

Pawpaw the Guitar Boy (2014)

This movie is not the only classic; the songs sung by Okoro Bobo, the guitar boy, and his skills with the strings were also worth watching. It was released in 2014 and never stopped being a classic.

Sheri Koko (2011)

This movie was released in 2011 and it reveals the life of a woman who makes her marriage a living hell for her husband by constantly frustrating him and every effort he makes to see that there is peace in the home. Funke Akindele acted in this movie as the lead actress, expressing her prowess through her acting.