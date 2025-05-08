Top 5 Outdoor Spots in Lagos for a Soft Life Weekend

As much as Lagos is known for being a very busy city, there’s more to it than just “busy”. It has some of the most exciting spots to chill and relax after a long week of tirelessly working. Here are some of the exciting spots you can visit by yourself, with family, or even friends:

Elegushi Beach

The beach is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit if you love nature. Aside from the natural elements it provides for your comfort, there are also restaurants and bars where you can eat and relax. You would think that would be all you get, but wait till you hear that it also features water sports like jet skiing and beach volleyball. This private beach located at Lekki is an ideal spot for daytime enjoyment and nighttime relaxation.

Leisure Sports Paintball

If you ever find yourself in a frenzy, confused about where to go with your family to have a memorable experience, Leisure Sports Paintball is one of the best places to consider. It is a place specially designed for a group of people to have the time of their lives. However, to access this goodness, you’d have to privately book ahead of time to secure a spot for yourself and your loved ones. There are two locations in locations – Lekki and Victoria Island, and they are open from Sunday to Saturday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Dream Park And Gardens

When you think of variety, you think of Dream Parks and Gardens. This spot is located in Ikorodu and has provisions for both adults and children. It is not just a fun spot for all age ranges, it is a restaurant, a gym, a game center for kids, and a football match center. Imagine randomly seeing D-Banj on a Saturday, the possibility of that happening would be slim, but guess what? D-banj shows are hosted in this spot sometimes. You can count on this spot for premium entertainment. They are open from Monday to Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm to 9:00 pm

Ilashe Private Beach

If you like to turn up and have fun, this beach is here to save the day. It is not just a spot with a beautiful water body; it is a private resort where parties are hosted and fun is had to the brim. This private beach resort is located on Snake Island and is only accessible by boat, with a 30-40 minute boat ride from Lekki. The opening hours for the beach houses and resorts vary; those staying during the day have 8 am – 6 pm, and overnight stays are 8 pm – 7 am.

National Museum

History is so much fun when it can be explored, and the National Museum serves that purpose extensively. It is located at Awolowo Road, Onikan, Lagos Island, and its opening hours are 9 am—4 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 9 am—12 pm Friday. This museum has many cultural artifacts from Nigerian history, from its earliest civilizations to the modern era. It has artifacts like traditional carvings, ceremonial masks, ancestral statues, etc.