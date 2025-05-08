TECNO Champions a New Era of AI Imaging and Peak Performance with the Launch of CAMON 40 Premier 5G

Global innovative technology brand, TECNO, has officially unveiled the CAMON 40 Premier 5G, the flagship model in its newly launched CAMON 40 Series. Designed to revolutionize mobile photography and everyday smartphone use, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G introduces groundbreaking AI-powered imaging, seamless 5G connectivity, and high-speed performance driven by an advanced MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor.

The CAMON 40 Series features four models; CAMON 40, CAMON 40 Pro, CAMON 40 Pro 5G, and CAMON 40 Premier 5G, each equipped with powerful capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern smartphone users. The Premier 5G, in particular, stands out with its advanced imaging system and performance technology tailored for creatives, tech-savvy users and those who value both aesthetics and functionality.

MD/CEO at Transsion, Chidi Okonkwo said “The CAMON 40 Premier 5G represents a major leap forward in mobile photography and processing power. With MediaTek’s flagship-level Dimensity8350 Ultimate chipset, users can experience effortless multitasking, smoother gaming, and superior energy efficiency. Whether you’re capturing cinematic videos or taking photos in motion with the AI FlashSnap, this device adapts intelligently to your needs by delivering consistently brilliant results with ease.”

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G is equipped with a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS main camera, accompanied by a 50MP 2x portrait lens and a 114-degree ultra-wide 50MP autofocus camera. Together, they enable DSLR-level photography, including professional-grade portraits, expansive landscapes and stunning low-light shots. Additionally, the AI FlashSnap function ensures rapid, ultra-clear image capture even in dynamic scenarios, perfect for content creators and everyday users alike.

On the performance front, the MediaTek Dimensity 83500 Ultimate delivers flagship-level computing with an ultra-efficient 4nm architecture. The processor is built for sustained power, enabling high-speed 5G connectivity, vivid graphics rendering and real-time AI enhancements without draining battery life.

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G also includes a vibrant AMOLED display, a vibration-sensing in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5100mAh battery with 70W ultra-fast charging, providing a sleek yet powerful device that fits effortlessly into modern lifestyles.

With the CAMON 40 Series, TECNO continues to redefine what a smartphone can achieve by combining cutting-edge technology with elegant design and unmatched affordability.

The CAMON 40 Premier 5G is available at authorized TECNO retail outlets and platforms nationwide.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone brand under TRANSSION Holdings, dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technology into local innovations. With a footprint in over 70 global markets, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best of contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across emerging markets.