Top 5 Stories Of The Day | South Africa and Seven African Countries Queue to Purchase Fuel from Dangote Refinery

The 650,000 bpd capacity refinery is set to sell its petrol to other interested oil marketers across Africa.

According to reports, the refinery is at an advanced deal-making stage, with countries interested in lifting fuel from it.

There have been seven countries identified so far, and they are Ghana, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Chad, Central Africa Republic, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola.

The Grammy Awards revealed its nominees for the 2025 award show, and many Nigerian artists were nominated for the upcoming award show.

Being widely recognised as one of the most popular musical award shows in the world, Seven Nigerian artists namely Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Tems, Wizkid, and Yemi Alade have all scored nominations in the award show, making it a problematic selection for Nigerians who want their favourite artists to bring home the award.

Asake and Wizkid’s “MMS”, Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow”, Tems’ “Love Me Jeje”, Chris Brown, Davido and Lojay’s “Sensational”, and Burna Boy’s “Higher” were all nominated for Best African Music Performance. Rema’s “HEIS” and Tems’ “Born in the Wild” were nominated for the Best Global Music Album category.

Sadly, Ayra Starr was not nominated in the 2025 Grammys despite having one of the best albums in 2024.

The federal government allegedly disbursed about ₦5 billion to renovate the Lagos residence of Vice President Kashim Shettima despite the inflation and economic challenges faced in the country.

In the ₦2.17 trillion supplementary budget approved in November 2023, the Federal Government allocated ₦3 billion for the renovation of the Vice President’s official residence in Lagos State and an additional ₦2.5 billion for the renovation of his official residence within the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

However, data from GovSpend, a platform that tracks and analyses the FG’s expenses, showed that about ₦5 billion was spent between May and September 2024 for the Vice President’s home in Lagos.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the complete repair of the national grid in its combat against the incessant collapse will take about three weeks before it is restored to total capacity.

The national grid has collapsed more times this year than any previous year, collapsing twice this week, making it 11 electricity disruptions this year.

Baylor University is offering a graduate scholarship to Masters and PhD prospective students worldwide, asking that interested participants apply for the graduate internship scholarship.

The university offers interested participants the opportunity to apply as they will enjoy several benefits, such as complete tuition remission, a multi-year research or teaching assistantship, and an 80% subsidy for student health insurance.

The scholarship deadline is December 31. To learn more about the scholarship, click on the school’s website.