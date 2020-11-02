Leap and Trust | The Daily Vulnerable

by Jeffrey Ejekhine

I have been disappointed several times in my life by those close to me; from family members to close friends. I have been turned down from several jobs. Expecting disappointment became a normal occurrence for me at some point in my life; it made me distrust people even when they make promises. In some ways, it affected my relationship with people.

I told myself not to expect anything from anyone. “Just trust in your own ability”, I said. This can start as being good but it can also turn out to be a bad idea in some cases.

I realised we just need to take that leap and trust, because disappointments have a way of showing you a better path to life. When you dwell in the negative emotions, disappointment brings it robs you of the opportunity to see what is right in front of you.