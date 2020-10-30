I have a few questions too | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji
A few questions worth thinking about.
What do I hold to be true but have never questioned the underlying assumptions about it?
What will not cease to be true in the next decade or century, and why do I think so?
What blind spot am I oblivious to, based on my experiences and privileges?
What do a lot of people believe to be true, but you think is false and overrated?
What do I consider to be false or untrue now but can be right and true if in a different context?
What can still be simplified but still seem irreducibly complex? And how do I know it can’t be further simplified?
What simple explanation am I ignoring because it doesn’t conform to my expectations?
What is not been said that I need to hear? What should be said that I am not saying? What is holding me back?
Is my perception of what’s in front of me true? How will I know when it’s no longer true?
What should I be logical about that I am ignoring because of the several data that confirms my previous beliefs?
What am I ignoring because of how abundant it is or how invested I am? The story of the two fishes wondering what water is in David Foster Wallace’s What Is Water comes to mind. What is the best result if the opposite of what I want happens?
