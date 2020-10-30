‘Soldiers fired blank bullets at Lekki protesters’ – Ex-army spokesman, FG commences distribution of free electricity metres| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Soldiers fired blank bullets at Lekki protesters- Ex-army spokesman

Former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, has declared that, despite wide assumptions, soldiers fired blank bullets at the Lekki protest ground, and not live ammunition on the 20th October 2020.

Speaking during an Arise Television programme on Thursday, the retired brigadier general said contrary to reports that many were killed in the incident, the blank ammunition used is not capable of killing anyone.

“Yes, there was the deployment of the military; to what extent and all that, it will be determined by the commission of enquiry. If you look at the canisters, they were blank ammo and blank ammo don’t even kill. At a close range, maybe 100-metres, it will have some pigmentation on your skin. Let’s leave the commission of enquiry to do its job,” he said.

Lagos approves full reopening of schools on Monday

The Lagos State Government has approved the full reopening of public and private schools for all classes across the state; beginning from Monday.

In a statement released by Kayode Abayomi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, stated that schools can resume from Monday, November 2, while boarders can resume on November 1.

In an adjoining statement, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said;

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.”

Lagos Govt. engages 4,000 unemployed graduates on internship programme

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates under the Internship Placement Programme, GIPP; aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment in the state.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, who spoke during the commencement of the programme on Thursday, said the initiative was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the Youth Development Programme of the state.

“The Internship Programme will be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which are Education and Technology and Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, while the beneficiaries will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 for the six months duration of the internship,” she added.

FG commences distribution of free electricity metres

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) has commenced the distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians with simultaneous launch events of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas.

The programme, initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the problem of estimated billing in the electricity sector, began on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The Presidency sources disclosed that the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

NCDC confirms 150 new COVID-19 cases

150 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-89

Rivers-19

Ogun-11

Bayelsa-9

Kaduna-8

Plateau-8

Taraba-3

Osun-2

Delta-1



62,521 confirmed

58,249 discharged

1,141 deaths pic.twitter.com/AdbwrtOaDa — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 29, 2020