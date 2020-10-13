Rivers gov, Wike, prohibits all proposed protests under #EndSARS, Lagos govt approves full reopening of primary, secondary schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited all protests relating to #EndSARS in the state; warning parents to ensure that their children do not violate the law.

The development was announced in a statement, published on Wike’s social media platforms on Monday.

The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited,” the statement read.

Lagos govt approves full reopening of primary, secondary schools

The Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state from Monday, October 19, 2020.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced this development in a statement on Monday.

The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.”

All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education,” the statement read.

“It raises suspicion for a young person to have N7m car” -Ex-SARS commander

Former commander of the dissolved special anti-robbery squad (SARS), Vandefan Tersugh, has said it raises suspicion for a young Nigerian to have a car worth N7 million.

During an African Independent Television (AIT) programme on Monday, Tersugh, who is also a retired chief superintendent of police, said police officers and former SARS operatives cannot detect crime by “mere seeing you” on the road but they have to interrogate such persons to find out the source of their income.

If I stop you on the road and I want to have a look at your phone, I want to see your Facebook, I don’t think I have committed any crime because I am only asking you a simple question,” he said.

“It is your answer that will lead me to go beyond where I have started. I can’t detect crime by mere seeing you but by asking you questions. I have seen you with a car, and now I have assessed your age, and I know in Nigeria how difficult it is for someone who is 20, 30 to start having a car worth N7 million,” he added.

Burna Boy gives reason for silence at start of protest, offers free data

Entertainer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy has revealed that he was inactive at the start of the ongoing protests because his mother, Bose Ogulu, had just had a “serious surgery” and was recuperating.

He revealed this news in a tweet on Monday, in response to a fan’s question, asking whether he has sent a billboard on #EndSARS to Port Harcourt, ahead of the protest scheduled for Tuesday.

The music star said he has to stay with his mother and ensure she recovers fully and announced he was bankrolling free data to protesters who may be data credit handicapped.

NCDC confirms 164 new COVID-19 cases

