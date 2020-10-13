Valuable Education | The Daily Vulnerable

Education, as we know it, is mainly about survival. It tends to often have little to do with our interior life.

To know yourself is the best education of all. Without it, everything else is survival for the mere sake of survival.

True knowledge starts with self-knowledge. And time spent learning to control yourself is one of the best uses of time. Both your sense of meaning and your chances of success are largely determined by how well you know yourself and your level of self-control.

You can, from today, pay some more attention to this.

 

