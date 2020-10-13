YNaijaEndSARSupdates: A dummies guide to first aid in a protest | #SARSMustEnd

Claustrophobia. Asthma. Weakness. Unknown illness. Injuries caused by guns or physical beating. One of these might cause fainting or injuries. But, Nigerian youth, you have to prepare for this.

Be prepared and take care – read this short guide to keeping safe:

What to wear:

You will definitely not go in high heels or anything that’s not sneakers – something you can run in.

Go with eye protection.

Weather-related gear (ie. Rain gear).

How to treat:

Bruises, cuts

People might fall or get knocked over by the police. It is a demonstration, not a procession of religious faithful (even that). But, cuts or bruises sustained either by falling are usually minor and treatable ‘on site’; though some will require hospital treatment.

You may need to rest for a while if it were a bruise, but a cut should be treated with a plaster or bandage.

If bleeding is heavy this can be stopped by firm direct pressure on the source for 5/10 minutes. If an artery has been cut and bleeding is severe, a tourniquet will be needed for short-term management but proper medical attention must be sought if blood loss continues.

Use a scarf, bandana, belt or torn shirt sleeve and tie around the arm or leg directly over the bleeding area and tighten until the bleeding slows. Wrap the injury to protect it and get the young Nigerian hero to a hospital – fast.

If the wound has a glass or metal in it, DO NOT ATTEMPT to remove it. You could be worsening the situation and risking infection.

Broken-bones

If a limb appears to be broken or fractured, improvise a chip before moving the victim. Place a stiff backing behind the limb and wrap both with a bandage. Try to avoid moving the injured limb. This person needs to go to the hospital for an x-ray and treatment.

Head injuries have to be approached with more caution than other body parts. Following a head injury, it is essential the person has an x-ray within 24 hours. Again, bleeding can be stopped by applying direct pressure.

If the person is unconscious, do not attempt to move them: this could exacerbate the injuries already sustained: seek professional medical attention.

Internal injuries can occur from blows to the kidneys. These are usually accompanied by nausea, vomiting, shock and persistent abdominal pain. Get prompt professional care.

Fainting

First, make the young Nigerian hero safe by laying the person flat on his/her back. Elevate the person’s legs to restore blood flow to the brain and loosen tight clothing. Then, shake the person vigorously, tap briskly, or yell. If the person doesn’t respond, seek medical treatment from a medical professional immediately (this is honestly not the time to do videos). If an AED is available, bring it by the person and use it if you have been trained on its use. When the person gets back, give fruit juice, especially if the person has not eaten in more than 6 hours or has diabetes. Stay with the person until he or she is fully recovered. And yes, still seek the help of a medical professional.