My Green-Back Passport Is What I Still Have – Tinubu; INEC Denies Wasting Taxpayers’ Money Despite Result Upload Glitch | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

My Green-Back Passport Is What I Still Have – Tinubu

INEC Denies Wasting Taxpayers’ Money Despite Result Upload Glitch

Buhari Didn’t Ask Tinubu to Spare Aides from Investigation – Garba Shehu

INEC Set to Take Action on Suspended Adamawa REC Case

Tinubu Says He is Putting Nigeria First by Ending Fuel Subsidy and Unifying Exchange Rates

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

My Green-Back Passport Is What I Still Have – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, during a visit to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, emphasized the significance of patriotism and confidence in Nigeria’s journey towards positive change.

He urged Nigerians to have faith and endure the ongoing “baby steps” being taken for the country to reach a prosperous destination.

Tinubu acknowledged the value of Nigeria as the only country and recalled his own experience as a refugee, cherishing his green-back passport.

He said, “Let the confidence return to Nigeria. This country is the only country we have. I know what it means to be a refugee in another country. And my green-back passport is what I still have now.”

Expressing gratitude for the support received during the election, Tinubu commends the leaders for delivering Ogun State in the face of challenges such as the “no money, no fuel” controversy that surrounded the February 25, 2023 poll.

Referring to the successful realization of his “Emi lo kan” aspiration, he sought the blessings and prayers of the monarchs to guide Nigeria on the right path and ensure the fulfillment of all promises made.

With the hope recharged and a commitment to campaign promises, Tinubu recalled his previous statement during the APC presidential primary in June 2022, emphasizing the importance of it is the “turn of Yoruba.”

He acknowledged the role he played in supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 and expressed his respect for the president.

Tinubu secured the APC ticket, winning in 12 states and obtaining a significant number of votes nationwide, ultimately emerging as the victor with a substantial margin over his closest rival.

Soon after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President, Tinubu implemented radical reforms, including the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the introduction of foreign exchange rate unification.

INEC Denies Wasting Taxpayers’ Money Despite Result Upload Glitch

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims of wasting taxpayers’ money due to its inability to upload all the presidential election results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had acknowledged some glitches during the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly polls in March.

However, INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, clarified during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today that it is incorrect to suggest that taxpayers’ money was wasted.

Okoye highlighted the successful use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation and result upload in the polls.

He emphasized that the result upload for the presidential election was the only aspect affected, and it is unfair to judge the entire performance of the commission based on this glitch.

Okoye also mentioned that political parties had primary evidence of the results from the polling units through their accredited polling agents, and the upload of results is not the sole basis for prosecuting a case in court.

Buhari Didn’t Ask Tinubu to Spare Aides from Investigation – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari, clarified that his principal did not instruct President Bola Tinubu to refrain from investigating ministers and aides who served in the previous administration.

Shehu made this clarification on his Twitter account, accompanying the tweet with a photo of Buhari and Tinubu.

He refuted a report suggesting that Tinubu had assured Buhari of his and his close aides’ immunity from corruption investigations.

Shehu stated that Buhari was in London to rest during the purported meeting and that there was no one else present in the room.

The former president aims to maintain a low profile to avoid distracting the new administration, and he desires a peaceful environment to fulfill their promised objectives.

“As much as possible, the former president wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made,” Garba said.

INEC Set to Take Action on Suspended Adamawa REC Case

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it will take action “soon” regarding the case of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, revealing that the police have concluded their investigations on the matter. Okoye further mentioned that INEC has sufficient evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari.

According to Okoye, the responsibility of prosecuting Yunusa-Ari falls on INEC if a prima facie case is established against him under the law. He assured Nigerians that they would be informed of the outcome in the coming weeks.

The controversy surrounding Yunusa-Ari arose after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023, when he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner while the collation of results was still ongoing.

INEC nullified Yunusa-Ari’s decision and suspended him, while President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation into the electoral commissioner and the security personnel present during the declaration. INEC subsequently concluded the election, declaring Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner.

Yunusa-Ari’s whereabouts were unknown for over two weeks, but he turned himself in to the police on May 2, 2023. He was later granted bail on May 5, 2023. Nigerians have been eager to know the outcome of the case.

When asked about the evidence against Yunusa-Ari, Okoye affirmed that INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against him. He mentioned that the police and the electoral commission have been in discussions during the investigation, and a decision will be made “very soon” regarding the Adamawa REC.

Tinubu Says He is Putting Nigeria First by Ending Fuel Subsidy and Unifying Exchange Rates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized his commitment to unifying foreign exchange rates in Nigeria, stating that he could have chosen to benefit from the multiple rates but opted to save the country from financial loss.

Speaking at a reception organized by the Lagos State Government, Tinubu highlighted that his decision to unify the rates, similar to his stance on fuel subsidy removal, was made in the best interest of the nation. He expressed his dedication to taking decisive actions in the early days of his administration.

Tinubu further elaborated on the administration’s decision to halt the immediate payment of petrol subsidy, a move that ended the era of subsidy payments and resulted in queues at filling stations across the country.

“I could afford to share the benefit by participating in the arbitrage, but God forbid! That’s not why you voted for me,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Dele Alake.

The President stressed the necessity of such measures to curtail the financial strain on the nation’s resources.

He said, “We need to take the steps to stop the bleeding of our finances through speedy action on fuel subsidy. We have no choice.

“We will work together with an open-door policy. We will bring Nigeria from the brink of a resilient economy. I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our land and make it a born-again nation.”

In his inaugural speech on May 29, Tinubu reiterated the need to address the issue of fuel subsidy and acknowledged the urgent steps required to mitigate the financial burden. He called for unity and collaboration, encouraging Nigerians to join hands in revitalizing the nation’s economy.