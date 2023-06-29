What President Tinubu Needs from Nigerians is Prayer – Femi Gbajabiamila; Tinubu Will Listen to Igbos if we Support Him – Ohanaeze | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

What President Tinubu Needs from Nigerians is Prayer – Femi Gbajabiamila

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

What President Tinubu Needs from Nigerians is Prayer – Femi Gbajabiamila

In a recent address following the observance of the Eid al-Adha prayer in Lagos, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Tinubu, emphasized the indispensable role of divine intervention in carrying the weight of Nigeria. Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to offer their prayers for President Tinubu, acknowledging that only with the assistance of God can an individual handle the enormous responsibilities associated with leading the nation.

Undoubtedly, Nigeria is currently facing challenging times. However, Gbajabiamila expressed optimism, firmly believing that the country will overcome these difficulties. He urged the citizens to rally behind the President and join in offering prayers for the nation’s welfare.

Gbajabiamila conveyed a powerful message, stating, “What the President needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer.”

Highlighting the magnitude of Nigeria’s burdens, Gbajabiamila articulated, “The weight of Nigeria is not the burden that any normal or ordinary human being can carry, except with the help of Almighty Allah.” By emphasizing the presence of divine support for the President, he conveyed his belief that President Tinubu is shouldering the nation’s weight with the assistance of God.

Earlier in his address, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of collective sacrifice for Nigeria’s prosperity. Acknowledging the country’s challenges, he reassured the nation that Allah would not impose burdens beyond its capacity. President Tinubu called for unity among Nigerians, encouraging them to live together in harmony and avoid divisive tendencies such as tribalism.

Tinubu Willl Listen to Igbos if we Support Him – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo social-cultural association, shed light on Wednesday on why President Bola Tinubu would pay heed to the concerns of the Southeast region. According to Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Tinubu would be more inclined to listen to the Southeast if the region’s governors and Igbo leaders lend their support.

Isiguzoro dismissed the idea that Igbo leaders advocating for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, to unseat Tinubu would succeed in their endeavor. He called on them to withdraw their support from Obi and instead rally behind Tinubu.

In an interview with DAILY POST, Isiguzoro stated, “The Southeast governors should openly declare their support and work with Tinubu, irrespective of party affiliation. Those supporting Peter Obi should renounce it and openly declare for Tinubu because what we have seen is that the ruling party has two states, APGA has one state, and the Labour Party and PDP have one state each in the Southeast.”

Isiguzoro further emphasized that Southeast leaders must openly express their support for Tinubu to capture his attention and address the concerns of the region.

He stated, “So, at this point, they should declare their open support for Tinubu. These are the things that would make Tinubu listen to the pleas of the Southeast.”

The factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze dismissed the notion that the elders concealing their support for Tinubu under Peter Obi’s candidacy would succeed in unseating Tinubu. Isiguzoro confidently asserted that no power on earth could remove Tinubu from his position.

He concluded, “We will ensure that all those unrepentant elders are made to support and work with Tinubu.”

Dispute Mars Osogbo Eid Prayers as Governor Adeleke and Senator Basiru Clash

The traditional Eid prayers held at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday faced an unexpected disruption, narrowly avoiding chaos. Details reveal that the stage was set for the prayers, a customary ritual marking the commencement of the festival.

The protocol dictated that the Chief Imam would take the front row, while other dignitaries, including the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, the governor, and prominent politicians and notable individuals from Osogbo, would occupy the second row.

However, tension arose when Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the venue. Sarafa Ibrahim, a media aide to the Governor, alleged that thugs allegedly hired by former Senator Ajibola Basiru attacked Governor Adeleke at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground.

According to reports, the attackers brandished machetes and other weapons, creating a volatile situation. The House of Representatives member for Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency, Maruti Adewale Adebayo, was allegedly also targeted.

Contrarily, an anonymous eyewitness to the incident refuted the allegations of an attempted assassination, asserting that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement between Governor Adeleke and Senator Basiru regarding seating arrangements. The eyewitness explained that the front row after the Imam, traditionally reserved for dignitaries such as Senator Basiru, the Ataoja of Osogbo land, and the governor when present, became the focal point of the dispute.

Reportedly, when Governor Adeleke arrived, he requested that Senator Basiru vacate his designated position for him. However, Senator Basiru refused, citing the sanctity of the Eid prayer ground as his reason for holding his ground. The disagreement escalated, leading to Governor Adeleke storming out of the venue in frustration.

The eyewitness further revealed that security personnel were instructed to apprehend Senator Basiru, resulting in the closure of the access gate to the Eid ground. However, the Osogbo indigenes present at the prayer ground protested against the arrest, and the situation was eventually resolved without any reported assassination attempt on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s life.

President Tinubu and State Governors Assure Nigerians of Prosperity Amidst Economic Challenges

President Bola Tinubu and several state governors conveyed messages of hope and reassurance to Nigerians, affirming that the current economic hardships would give way to prosperity in the near future. They acknowledged the necessity of sacrifices and emphasized that the collective efforts of the people would pave the path to abundance and a better tomorrow for the nation.

President Tinubu addressed the public in Lagos after participating in the Eid prayers at the Obalende Muslim Prayer Ground, located near Dodan Barracks, the former seat of power in Lagos. In a statement titled “Nigeria will experience peace, stability, and prosperity, President Tinubu declares at Lagos Eid Prayer Ground,” signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, he expressed gratitude to Allah for the good health of the nation and prayed for continued well-being and prosperity.

Tinubu regarded the current economic challenges as a bearable burden, explaining that Allah does not burden individuals with more than they can handle. He urged Nigerians to maintain faith in God and believe that the country will eventually experience peace, stability, and prosperity.

He stated, “We have to make the sacrifices, and that is clear, we have to. But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us.”

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Tinubu called on Nigerians to prioritize their national identity over religious and tribal identities. He also extended his prayers and support to Nigerian troops on the frontline, expressing his desire to witness their victory in the fight against insurgency.

Tinubu concluded by affirming his belief in a peaceful and stable Nigeria, stating, “Nigeria will see peace, stability, and God will grant peace to those of us at the war front.”

Former Nigerian Boxer and Olympian Okorodudu Dies After Battle with Foot Ulcer

Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu, a former Nigerian boxer, sadly passed away on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Lawandon, Lagos. The Olympian had been bedridden for weeks due to a persistent foot ulcer. His wife, Adenike, confirmed his death and revealed that the hospital was unwilling to release his body until an outstanding medical bill of N600,000 was settled.

Okorodudu, aged 64, had been transferred between several hospitals due to financial limitations before being admitted to the Lawanson hospital. Remi Aboderin, the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and President of the West Africa Boxing Union, also confirmed the boxer’s passing. Aboderin expressed his condolences, stating, “It is unfortunate that he died this way, and I am actually lost for words. May his soul rest in peace.”

Azania Omo-Agege, the Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, disclosed that he had recently sent money to Okorodudu’s wife to assist with the hospital bills. He expressed sadness over the situation, as plans were underway for the amputation of Okorodudu’s leg on Friday.

Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu represented Nigeria in the middleweight category at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He achieved gold medal status at the Oluyole 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan. Okorodudu’s health struggles began in 2020 with a boil affliction that affected his mobility. After a successful surgery at Dans Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos, his health deteriorated due to foot ulcer complications and a stroke.