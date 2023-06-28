From Music Videos to the Big Screen: Director Dammy Twitch Unveils Short Film ‘I Hate it Here’

In a captivating collaboration between Polar Films Productions and Bluhouse Studios, acclaimed director Dammy Twitch presents his latest cinematic masterpiece, “I Hate it Here.” Known for his remarkable contributions to the music video and television commercials scene, Dammy Twitch brings his directorial prowess to the silver screen, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Set against the backdrop of Ibadan, this compelling film delves into the story of a precocious six-year-old named Funmike, brilliantly portrayed by newcomer Tiwalola Adebola-Walter. Faced with the relentless mistreatment of her mother by her father, Funmike takes it upon herself to confront the situation head-on, navigating the complexities of justice and resilience.

“I Hate it Here” boasts an exceptional cast, including Nollywood powerhouse Nse Ikpe-Etim (“A Sunday Affair”), the talented Toyin Oshinaike (“Jolly Roger”), and the charismatic Debo Macaroni (“Ayinla”). With their stellar performances, the film promises to captivate audiences and shed light on the realities of domestic turmoil.

Based on the thought-provoking story “Rat Killer” by Chisom Okugini, the film is produced by Blessing Uzzi, the visionary founder of Bluhouse Studios. Blessed with an impressive repertoire that includes highly anticipated films like “No Man’s Land” and “A Quiet Monday,” Bluhouse Studios continues to push boundaries and redefine Nigerian cinema.

Cinematography maestro Muhammad Atta Ahmed adds his artistic touch to the visual narrative, capturing the essence of Ibadan’s vibrant atmosphere and bringing the characters’ emotions to life on screen.

As anticipation builds, eager movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the film’s trailer and debut date, promising an immersive cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 28, 2023

Ayo Makun’s ‘Almajiri’ Fails to Impress at Nigerian Box Office – Is the Box Office King Losing His Crown?

Popular comedian Ayo Makun, renowned as the Nollywood Box Office King, is facing a surprising setback with his latest release, ...

YNaija June 21, 2023

Jade Osiberu Strikes Gold Again: ‘The Gangs of Lagos’ Goes Global, Dominating Top 10 Rankings in 32 Countries

“The Gangs of Lagos,” directed by Jade Osiberu, has made a significant impact since its release on Prime Video on ...

YNaija June 20, 2023

Nigerian Writer Tunde Aladese Selected for 2023 European Showrunner Program

Renowned Nigerian writer Tunde Aladese has been selected as one of the 12 esteemed series writers for the highly sought-after ...

YNaija June 20, 2023

Nigerian TV Series ‘Ripples’ Returns After 30 Years

After a hiatus of thirty years, the highly anticipated series, Ripples: New Generation, picks up where its predecessor left off ...

YNaija June 17, 2023

Have You Watched Battle on Buka Street? Nigerians Can’t Stop Praising This Record-Breaking Film!

Nigeria’s highest-grossing film, “Battle on Buka Street,” has recently made its way onto Prime Video after concluding its successful theatrical ...

YNaija June 16, 2023

Essence Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Nollywood with ‘Nigeria Day’ Celebration

The Essence Film Festival in New Orleans has announced its lineup, and this year, Nollywood will take the spotlight with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail