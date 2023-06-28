From Music Videos to the Big Screen: Director Dammy Twitch Unveils Short Film ‘I Hate it Here’

In a captivating collaboration between Polar Films Productions and Bluhouse Studios, acclaimed director Dammy Twitch presents his latest cinematic masterpiece, “I Hate it Here.” Known for his remarkable contributions to the music video and television commercials scene, Dammy Twitch brings his directorial prowess to the silver screen, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Set against the backdrop of Ibadan, this compelling film delves into the story of a precocious six-year-old named Funmike, brilliantly portrayed by newcomer Tiwalola Adebola-Walter. Faced with the relentless mistreatment of her mother by her father, Funmike takes it upon herself to confront the situation head-on, navigating the complexities of justice and resilience.

“I Hate it Here” boasts an exceptional cast, including Nollywood powerhouse Nse Ikpe-Etim (“A Sunday Affair”), the talented Toyin Oshinaike (“Jolly Roger”), and the charismatic Debo Macaroni (“Ayinla”). With their stellar performances, the film promises to captivate audiences and shed light on the realities of domestic turmoil.

Based on the thought-provoking story “Rat Killer” by Chisom Okugini, the film is produced by Blessing Uzzi, the visionary founder of Bluhouse Studios. Blessed with an impressive repertoire that includes highly anticipated films like “No Man’s Land” and “A Quiet Monday,” Bluhouse Studios continues to push boundaries and redefine Nigerian cinema.

Cinematography maestro Muhammad Atta Ahmed adds his artistic touch to the visual narrative, capturing the essence of Ibadan’s vibrant atmosphere and bringing the characters’ emotions to life on screen.

As anticipation builds, eager movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the film’s trailer and debut date, promising an immersive cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry.