Elsa Majimbo Debuts Acting Career in Short Film ‘Bitter Leaf’

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo, who became internet-famous during the 2020 COVID pandemic, debuted her acting career in a short film titled ‘Bitter Leaf’ at the Tribeca Film Festival, adding the term “actress” to the list of job roles under her belt.

Directed and written by Omar S Kamara, the influencer will star in the upcoming short film. The premiere of ‘Bitter Leaf’ took place at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, where Elsa stunningly delivers her role like she’s been in the film industry for years.

‘Bitter Leaf’ sees a Twitch streamer face the hardships of life in a futuristic universe; the streamer battles with balancing ambition and the sudden rise to internet fame.

The short film also stars Farah Jaffery, Laura Kairuki and Kathleen Kenny.