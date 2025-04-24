Top 5 Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood Movies

If you grew up in Nigeria or anywhere around West Africa, chances are you’ve watched a Nollywood film that stuck with you, maybe it scared you, made you laugh, or taught you a life lesson.

Back in the day, our living rooms were filled with VHS tapes and dramatic music cues. These days, it’s all Netflix premieres and cinema dates.

Let’s look at how far Nigerian filmmakers have come by comparing five classic Nollywood films with five of today’s biggest hits. From the stories to the stars, and even the directors behind the scenes.

Old Nollywood Classics

Living in Bondage (1992)

Director: Chris Obi Rapu

Producer & Screenwriter: Kenneth Nnebue

Main Cast: Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Francis Agu

This film is often credited with successfully launching the Nollywood industry, telling the story of a man entangled in occult practices for wealth, leading to dire consequences.

Glamour Girls (1994)

Director: Chika Onukwufor

Producer & Screenwriter: Kenneth Nnebue

Main Cast: Liz Benson, Sola Fosudo, Dolly Unachukwu, Barbara Odoh, Zack Orji, Ngozi Ezeonu

A bold narrative exploring the lives of women navigating the complexities of wealth, power, and societal expectations in urban Nigeria.

Rattlesnake (1995)

Director: Amaka Igwe

Produced by: Austin Awulonu

Main Cast: Francis Duru, Sunny McDon, Nkem Owoh, Ebele Uzochukwu.

This action-packed drama follows Ahanna Okolo, who loses his father under suspicious circumstances and later turns to a life of crime.

Domitilla (1996)

Director & Producer: Zeb Ejiro

Main Cast: Anne Njemanze, Sandra Achums, Kate Henshaw, Ada Ameh

The film tells the tale of a young woman’s descent into prostitution, shedding light on the socio-economic challenges faced by many Nigerian women.

Karishika (1996)

Director: Christian Onu

Producer: Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi

Main Cast: Becky Okorie, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Sandra Achums

The film shows how Satan corrupts souls through Karishika, the queen of demons, sent to the living world to recruit followers. She seduces and misleads people, preying on their weaknesses.

But things didn’t stay the same. As the years rolled by, Nollywood started to grow. Better cameras came in, stories got sharper, and more Nigerian movies started popping up in cinemas and on Netflix.

New Nollywood Performances

The Wedding Party (2016)

Director: Kemi Adetiba

Main Cast: Banky Wellington, Adesua Etomi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale

A romantic comedy that became a box office sensation, portraying the chaos and charm of Nigerian weddings with humor and heart.

Lionheart (2018)

Director: Genevieve Nnaji

Main Cast: Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu

This film offers a fresh perspective on female leadership in a male-dominated industry, marking Nigeria’s first Netflix original movie.

King of Boys (2018)

Director: Kemi Adetiba

Main Cast: Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Reminisce, Illbliss

A political thriller that delves into the underworld of Lagos politics, showcasing a powerful female protagonist’s rise and fall.

Citation (2020)

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Main Cast: Temi Otedola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan

The drama sheds light on the sensitive issue of sexual harassment in academia, sparking conversations on consent and institutional accountability.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020)

Directors: Funke Akindele, Abdulrasheed Bello

Main Cast: Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas

The comedy action film highlights themes of sisterhood, identity, and societal divides in contemporary Nigeria.

Old Nollywood really set the stage with its bold stories and strong cultural roots. Even though the tech wasn’t great back then, the stories still connected with people.

While new Nollywood took that same passion and leveled up, with better equipment, fresh ideas, and stories that now reach audiences all over the world. Both eras have their own flavor, but together, they show just how rich and powerful Nigerian storytelling really is.