Top 3 Outdoor Spots for a Soft Life Weekend

Looking to relax and unwind without leaving the city? Lagos has some beautiful outdoor spots that are perfect for a soft life weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a peaceful stroll, a cozy picnic, or just want to enjoy nature with good vibes, these three spots offer the perfect escape. Let’s view some of our top picks!

Turaka

If you are looking for a calm and soft spot where you can enjoy a clear view of the Eko Atlantic, the Turaka restaurant is the perfect place to be. The rooftop restaurant is housed in the same building as the Ebonylife cinema, giving the opportunity to watch a movie and go up to relax, sip a glass of wine and relax for the weekend.

Trib3 Lagos

Trib3 Lagos is a one-for-all restaurant that occasionally hosts events and parties for all outsiders in Lagos. If you are interested in being in a space with great food, awesome music, aesthetic ambience and fun parties, try out Trib3 Lagos to experience a soft life this weekend.

Gameland Lagos

This is for all active and competitive game players in Lagos. Gameland is home of any active and collaborative games that you can think to play. If you would like to assert your dominance in a game to everyone present, take a trip to Gameland and compete against your opponents for the title for yourself.