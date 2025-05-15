3 Spots For A Soft Life In Lagos Mainland

Lagos is home to fun and enjoyment, and it’s almost as if it’s compensation for how chaotic the city can be. A lot of these fun places are usually located on the island, however, there are fun spots you can visit on the mainland as well, and here are some of them.

Art for Fun

This spot is a recreational hub in Ogunlana Drive, Surulere. It’s a spot where you get to explore your artistic side through various activities such as sip and paint, pottery making, and 3D hand casting.

If you love the arts and feel the need to relax, this is the right place for you. They have walk-in sessions, studio booking, and external booking, and are open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm.

Marriott’s Hotel

This spot is not just a hotel, it is a relaxation centre, where various activities are hosted to ensure you’re not just locked in your room and dying of boredom. Events such as Friday Live Night and BBQ, cocktail-making masterclass. You can also be sure never to be disappointed with the quality of their meals, as they were nominated for Africa’s Best Asian Restaurant this year.

They ensure to provide the best quality of everything, from the cool environment to the furnished decor, to exquisite meals and engaging events. The hotel is located at 22 Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja.

Fiora Garden

Fiora Garden is a recently opened spot with continental flavours to dampen your taste buds. This spot is located at Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja.

They don’t only serve great meals, they serve aesthetics, as this spot is perfect for times when you not only want to eat but also want to admire the efforts put into making spots like this as beautiful as it is. They are open every day from 1 am – 1 pm.