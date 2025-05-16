Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Parents Demand Postponement of UTME Resit Over Glitch

Parents demand postponement of UTME resit over glitch

Parents of students affected by a technical glitch in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are calling for the rescheduled test to be postponed until June.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had earlier announced that the resit would begin today, May 16, 2025. The Board confirmed this in a post on its official X handle, stating that affected candidates were being contacted and advised to reprint their examination slips.

Some candidates shared messages online confirming they had received notifications for the resit. One student posted an SMS that read: “You have been scheduled to sit the 2025 UTME Resit examination slated for Friday, May 16, 2025, by 12:00 pm. To know your centre, reprint your Examination slip.”

Parents, however, argue that the short notice is unfair and are urging JAMB to delay the exams to allow their children more time to prepare.

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja for Rome on Saturday following an invitation from Pope Leo XIV.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will attend a solemn mass marking the official start of the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome and new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

He will be joined by top Catholic leaders as part of Nigeria’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

FirstBank of Nigeria has announced a revision of its SMS transaction alert charges, raising the fee from ₦4 to ₦6 per message.

In a notice issued to customers on Wednesday, the bank explained that the adjustment follows an increase in telecom service charges by network providers.

The bank acknowledged that the change may inconvenience customers but said it remains committed to providing quality service and ensuring customers stay informed about their account activity.

The House of Representatives was divided on Thursday as lawmakers debated a bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians during national and state elections.

Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Plateau State lawmaker Daniel Asama, the bill passed second reading despite heated arguments. It proposes penalties for non-compliance, including a ₦100,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both for eligible voters who fail to participate without valid reason.

The bill, first introduced in April, has already faced public backlash, with the National Association of Nigerian Students threatening mass protests against the proposal.

The Senate has passed the second reading of the Local Automobile Industry Patronage Bill, 2025, which seeks to boost Nigeria’s local manufacturing sector by mandating government agencies to prioritise locally produced goods.

Senator Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo), who sponsored the bill, said it aims to compel ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to support indigenous companies during procurement processes.

He noted that the bill would also prohibit the exclusion of locally manufactured goods in government contracts, promoting economic growth and job creation within the country.