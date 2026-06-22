10 Nollywood TV Series You Can Binge-Watch Before The Month Is Over

Before the month ends, there are exciting Nollywood TV series to binge-watch, from romance to thrillers, dramas, and more; there is something for whatever genre you enjoy.

King of Boys: The Return of The Boys

This series revolves around the political power struggles of a businesswoman whose lust for power causes unbridled chaos. The series stars Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Nse Ikpe Etim, Illbliss, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Efa Iwara. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Blood Sisters 1 & 2

Blood Sisters is a two-part drama series that follows two friends who go on the run after committing a dangerous crime. When they eventually land in prison for their actions, only one of them is made to face the consequences and navigate the chaos. It stars Nancy Isime, Ini Dima Okojie, Kate Henshaw, Daniel Etim Effiong, Gabriel Afolayan, and Genoveva Umeh. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Seven Doors

‘Seven Doors’ is a Nigerian series, set in a kingdom under a traditional ruler, a couple has to leave their perfectly curated love life to navigate life as a royal couple. Their new life has them struggling through hoops and trials created to break them. ‘Seven Doors’ stars Femi Adebayo, Chioma Akpota, Oga Bello, Gabriel Afolayan, and Aliu Gafar. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Far From Home

When a troubled teenager finds himself in a world of luxury after securing a scholarship to a prestigious school, his attempt to navigate his new environment lands him in more danger than he ever imagined. The series stars Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Olamide Oworu, Natse Jemide, and Genoveva Umeh. “Far From Home” is available on Netflix.

Castle and Castle 1 & 2

A pair of successful, high-ranking lawyers find themselves caught in a case where they are on opposing sides of the justice system, straining their otherwise happy marriage. This series stars Eku Edewor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Akande, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Denola Grey. It can be streamed on Netflix.

To Kill A Monkey

‘To Kill A Monkey’ follows the story of a struggling father who finds himself enticed into the lucrative world of cybercrime. His entrance into the criminal world leads him to face moral landmines and compromises. ‘To Kill A Monkey’ features Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman, Chidi Mokeme, Bimbo Akintola, and William Benson. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Postcards

A Nigerian single mother’s trip to India for a medical checkup becomes a life-changing journey that affects the lives of everyone she meets. The cast members are Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Rajneesh Duggal, Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Mofe-Damijo. “Postcards” can be streamed on Netflix.

Beyond The Veil 1 & 2

This series follows the lives of five northern women as they navigate life’s ups and downs, from their career paths, romantic relationships, and budding friendships. The series stars Jemima Osunde, Ame Aiyejina, Habiba Zock-Sock, Maryam Booth, and Yakubu Mohammed. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Roses And Ivy

When a devoted sister decides to help her sister through what can only be considered unconventional means, the events that follow test their bond and loyalty to each other. The mini-series stars Taye Arimoro, Muna, Jaiye Kuti, Uche Montana, and Kalu Ikeagwu. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Men’s Club 1-5

This five-season series follows four friends as they navigate life amid women, business, and the struggles of a bustling city. The series stars Ayoola Ayolola, Mimi Chaka, Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, Pere Egbi, and Enado Odigie. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.