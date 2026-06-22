YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Court Remands Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Prison Over Cybercrime Trial

Kemi Badenoch Calls Starmer a “Terrible PM” After Shock Resignation

Actress Angela Okorie Faces Backlash After Burning Outfit Worn to Alexx Ekubo’s Burial

Yul Edochie Denies Wife-Snatching Allegations, Says Smear Campaign Won’t Break Him

Tony Elumelu Says He Is “A Product of Luck” as He Reflects on Success Journey

Court Remands Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Prison Over Cybercrime Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore at the Kuje Correctional Centre following the revocation of his bail in an ongoing cybercrime case. Justice Mohammed Garba Umar issued the order after Sowore failed to appear in court for proceedings relating to charges filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), which accuse him of making defamatory and allegedly false statements about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media. The court directed that Sowore remain in custody pending the next hearing, where issues surrounding his application for the judge’s recusal and the continuation of the trial are expected to be addressed. Sowore and his supporters have maintained that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent.

Kemi Badenoch Calls Starmer a “Terrible PM” After Shock Resignation

Kemi Badenoch has sharply criticised outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his surprise resignation, describing him as a “terrible prime minister” whose government failed to deliver on key promises. Badenoch said Starmer’s departure reflected a collapse in confidence within his own party and argued that his leadership had been marked by political instability and poor decision-making. She also questioned the legitimacy of another change of prime minister without a general election, joining other opposition figures in calling for voters to have a say in who governs the country next. Starmer resigned after mounting pressure from Labour MPs and cabinet members, with former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham emerging as the frontrunner to succeed him.

Actress Angela Okorie Faces Backlash After Burning Outfit Worn to Alexx Ekubo’s Burial

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has come under heavy criticism on social media after posting a video of herself burning the outfit she wore to the burial of late actor Alexx Ekubo. Okorie explained that she acted on the advice of her “godmother,” who told her it was spiritually inappropriate to keep clothes worn to a burial. However, many Nigerians criticised her for publicising the act, describing it as insensitive, superstitious, and attention-seeking, with some questioning why she did not also discard other items she wore to the funeral. Others defended her, noting that similar practices exist in some Nigerian cultures, though they argued that sharing the ritual online during a period of mourning was unnecessary.

Yul Edochie Denies Wife-Snatching Allegations, Says Smear Campaign Won’t Break Him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dismissed allegations that he took another man’s wife, describing the claims as part of a coordinated campaign to tarnish his reputation. In a social media post, Edochie said the man linked to the allegations had separated from his wife in 2013 and later remarried, only resurfacing after his ex-wife became successful. The actor insisted that the accusations were baseless and maintained that no individual or campaign could bring him down, attributing his resilience and continued popularity to divine grace. He further described himself as “unstoppable” and said his enduring relevance and strong support base were evidence of God’s favour in his life.

Tony Elumelu Says He Is “A Product of Luck” as He Reflects on Success Journey

Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has reflected on his rise to success, describing himself as “a product of luck” while stressing that hard work and preparation are essential to making opportunities count. Elumelu recalled that key moments in his career came because people gave him opportunities despite not meeting every requirement, adding that luck opened doors but discipline, commitment, and perseverance enabled him to succeed. The chairman of United Bank for Africa and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said his experiences inspired his mission to “democratise luck” by creating opportunities for young African entrepreneurs through funding, mentorship, and training programmes across the continent.