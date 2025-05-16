10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

If you need a time out in Lagos, especially after the stressful week, there is a lit line up of events happening this weekend, from plays, to raves, to game nights, they are all packed for you. Here are some of the events happening this weekend in Lagos.

House of Naira

This event is hosted by Terra Kulture. It’s a play that would be taking place on the 17th and 18th of May, at Terra Kulture, from 3 pm and 7 on daily.

House of Naira is a Nigerian story and is hosted by Kabiyesu studios in collaboration with D Bo productions and the OTO entertainment company. If you have a flair for live action, this event is a must-attend.

Zenergy

Zenergy presents a variety of house music to suit your interests. If you’re indecisive on where to go because you want to vibe but you don’t know where, then this event is a must-try.

It will be happening on the 17th of May, at Litt Social House, from 10 pm – 6 am. You get to have fun till dawn? What are you waiting for?

Games Night

House of Oni is hosting a games night on the 17th of May at Eletu Ogbabi Street, VI, Lagos, by 7:00 pm. If you are a lover of variety, especially activities to keep you up and going, then this event is specially tailored for you.

Jazz and Wine

“Sip, swirl, groove the pourfect way”, is the theme of this event. If you have a penchant for jazz, and even better, wine, then this event was specially made for you.

It’s hosted at TRIB3 Lagos, Victoria Island, on the 17th of May, at 7:00 pm. This is the perfect relaxation you need for the weekend.

The Play Palette

This event is one where you get to see not just one or two but a variety of plays. At this event, you get to see diverse genres of live action in the most thrilling way there is.

Hosted by Pan Atlantic University, this event will be held at Honeywell auditorium, Lagos Business School, on the 17th of May, 2025, from 12pm.

Art Therapy

The theme of this particular art therapy event is “tote therapy”. At this event, you get to design totes of your choice, with colors and any style of your choice.

If you love the arts and would love to express your artistic interest in a unique way, then you ought to be at this event. It will be holding at Adedeji Adekola Street, Lekki Phase 1, on the 17th of May, 2025, from 12 pm.

Moms Hangout

Who said mothers don’t need a break? Definitely not Bloomers. Bloomers are hosting an event this weekend for mums to unwind and recharge. They acknowledged that being a mum is a full-time job and have created an event specially for them to relax and have the time of their lives while they can.

This event will take place at Cafe One, Ogudu, on the 17th of May, from 11:00 am. There is a ticket fee of ₦19,000 to be paid in order to have the best time.

Superflex Friday

On Friday, the 16th of May, sensational artist Jeriq will be performing live at Ago Palace Way, doors will be open from 10 pm. If you’d love to see a live performance of your fave, then you should be here. What better way to relax for the weekend than taking a selfie with your favorite artist?

Redroom Rave

With a lineup of Ozzai and Nino, Faaji Productions knew they would need to make this rave a lit one, filled with excitement. You love raves? Then this isn’t one you should miss out on. The best part of this event is that entry is free; what’s better than free fun on the weekend?

This event will be hosted at the Vault Social House, Victoria Island, on the 16th of May, from 10 pm.

House Music Orbital

Tobi Peter and B2B Blak Dave, being the headliners of this event, should give you a hint of what to expect. If you’re down for a fun time, one where you don’t have to worry about anything aside from having too much fun, then you should definitely find your way to Wace Beach Hall, Lekki, on the 16th of May, 2025, by 9:00 pm.