The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

If you would rather be glued to your screen or a screen during the weekend, then you should have something exciting on your watch list. Here are some movies you can watch this weekend to keep boredom at arm’s length:

Final Destination: Bloodlines

If you love the suspense and chills horror movies give, this movie that explores the life of a girl who has nightmeres and tries to give what it takes to put an end to it, is definitely for you. It is showing at the cinemas and is tailored perfectly to give you your time’s worth.

Silas Wan Japa

Silas is a man with plans to leave the country to find greener pastures, but he faces obstacles he doesn’t expect. Find out whether or not Silas gets to live his dream of Japa-ing. This is a recently released movie showing in cinemas. The perfect movie to unwind with this weekend.

Raji and the Beast

This movie was released very recently and explores the life of two friends who find a relic that puts them in more trouble than they anticipate. This movie is suspense-filled yet filled with scenes that will make you laugh and forget you have work on Monday. It is showing in cinemas nationwide. So location is not a barrier.

Love, Death & Robots s4

Season 4 of your favorite series is out, with 10 episodes, enough to keep you binge-watching for the weekend. This series is available on Netflix and packed with action and drama to keep you glued to your screen.

Secrets We Keep

If you love crime drama, this series is tailored to your interests. Available on Netflix, it is a movie that explores the fall apart of a woman’s perfect life after she conducts an investigation. This recently released finale is set to keep you on your toes as mysteries unfold and secret acts are uncovered.

A Deadly American Marriage

Following Jason Corbett’s death, many secrets are discovered, revealing imperfections no one thought existed. This movie is a Netflix documentary that seeks to uncover whether or not Jason Corbett was murdered as a malicious act or in self-defense during a dispute with his wife.

Bad Influence

This Netflix movie follows the life of an ex-con artist who was hired to protect the daughter of a wealthy businessman from her stalker.Things start to take a turn when they begin to share a chemistry. This movie is one that brings romance, suspense, revenge, and betrayal to your screen.

Over compensating

This comedy drama follows Benn’s life, his friendship with Carmen, and his sister. If you don’t like to feel deep emotions while watching movies but would rather laugh out loud and giggle at intervals, then you should definitely see this movie. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wedding Banquet

Follow the life of a gay man who gets married to his female friend so he can help her medical needs, only to be hit with plans for a grand wedding by his grandmother. Find out whether or not this situation is one he finds his way out of. This movie is showing on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ash

This horror/sci-fi explores the life of Riya, who wakes up on a mysterious planet to discover her crewmates have been murdered. Will she find a way out? Or will she fall victim to her murderers? Watch this movie on Prime Video to find out.