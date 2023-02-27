Tinubu and Peter Obi in close contest to win Lagos #NigeriaDecides2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, has pulled ahead in the presidential election in Lagos state by a razor-thin margin.

With 11 of the 18 LGAs reporting results, he is in the lead, with Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, in hot pursuit.

So far, Obi has been victorious in all seven remaining LGAs.

When the collation center reopens on Monday at 10 a.m., the results from Ojo and Alimosho LGAs will be released.

Earlier, the LP presidential candidate had triumphed in the state’s Ikeja LGA.

Ikeja is the local government area of the APC’s flag bearer.

A total of 30,004 votes were cast for Obi in Ikeja, with 21,276 for Tinubu and 2,280 for Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The LGA has 322,600 registered voters and 57,530 accredited voters across its 10 wards. The INEC REC reported a total of 55, 062 valid votes and 2,468 invalid ones.

In the LGA, there were no cases of vote cancellation.

Lagos state is considered as the APC presidential candidate’s biggest base, having served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

