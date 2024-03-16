Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

#WithChude

#WithChude returned to this week’s list with a jarring tale about childbirth and abandoned children, which philanthropist Laja Adedoyin has taken in. Mrs Laja reveals how life with her adopted children has been and how she came across each of them.

I Said What I Said

This week, your favourites, FK and Jollz, get down with their guest host, Rima Tahini, the director of A&R at Mavins Records. There, Rima opens up on how she manages her business and private life, considering she is married to Johnny Drille, one of Mavins Records’ artists.

BTS Podcast

The ladies get candid and bare in this latest episode as they share tales about their biggest regrets in life, some of which include horrific experiences like sexual assaults. The BTS podcast is one of the most streamed podcasts in Nigeria, hosted by Beatrice, Tammy, and Sharon.

Menisms

The men, Michael and Murewa, take you on a journey through dating life, comparing the living and dating scene in Nigeria to the United Kingdom. Together, they dissect how life has changed exponentially since 2012 in the UK and Nigeria.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

In this latest episode with the gang, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Okikiola Jalupon share their two cents concerning Nigeria, politics, governance, and the inclusion of youths in the political arena.