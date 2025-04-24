Top 5 Stories Of The Day | INEC Open to Voting Without PVCs in 2027, But Needs Legal Backing

INEC open to voting without PVCs in 2027, but needs legal backing

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

INEC open to voting without PVCs in 2027, but needs legal backing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shown interest in allowing eligible Nigerians to vote in the 2027 general elections without necessarily having Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

However, the commission says this can only happen if the law is amended to permit such a change.

INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, explained that while the commission is working to expand voter access using technology, any shift from the current PVC-only system must be supported by legal reforms.

This follows comments made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in December 2024. Yakubu highlighted the growing role of technology, especially the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in improving and streamlining the electoral process.

Tinubu orders security outreach to violence-hit states

President Bola Tinubu has directed top security officials to visit Plateau, Benue, and Borno states following recent waves of killings and bombings.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this on Wednesday after a four-hour security meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

“We listened and we took instructions from him. We got new directives… to go meet with the political authorities there,” Ribadu said, noting that Tinubu wants direct engagement with state leaders in the affected areas to restore peace.

105 companies enjoy tax waivers amid revenue concerns

As of December 2024, a total of 105 local and foreign companies, including Dangote Fertilisers and Mikano International Limited, were exempted from paying taxes under the Pioneer Status Incentive scheme.

This increase followed the Federal Government’s approval of tax holidays for 22 additional firms through the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in the last quarter of the year.

The rise in exemptions comes as the government faces mounting pressure to scrap the policy due to concerns about its impact on national revenue.

Court orders 54 Banks to refund over ₦9.3bn stolen by hackers

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered 54 banks to refund ₦9.3 billion fraudulently transferred by hackers from an old generation bank.

The stolen funds were dispersed across accounts in the 54 financial institutions. Upon detecting the breach on March 23, 2025, the bank alerted the affected institutions and began tracing the disbursements.

The court also directed the banks to place a “Post No Debit” restriction on all accounts that received the stolen money and return all available funds to the originating bank.

Minna Airport named backup for Abuja operations

The Federal Government has designated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna as the alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo made the announcement at the launch of Overland Airways’ flights from the Minna facility, describing it as a strategically located and well-equipped airport capable of handling overflow from the capital.

“The runway is an international runway; a 747 and a triple seven can use this runway. Why, over the years, this has been underutilised is still a puzzle,” he said.