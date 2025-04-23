From Social Media to Gambling: What Nigerians Do Online

Nigeria has a well-deserved reputation as a major digital hub in Africa. It has one of the largest internet user bases on the continent, numerous tech startups, and leads in digital banking in a land dominated by traditional banks. For the average Nigerian, the online world is a place of opportunity, a way to evolve their careers, find entertainment, and connect with the rest of the world.

So, what exactly are Nigerians doing on the web?

Browse Social Media

As of January 2024, 36.7 million Nigerians are on social media—a rise of 16% in just one year. Because of an increase in internet penetration in the country, it’s only natural that many would be interested in what social media has to offer. The average social media user in Nigeria is said to spend approximately 3 hours and 23 minutes a day on platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and X. When compared to the rest of the world, Nigeria ranks fifth overall for average daily use of social media, falling short of their other African counterparts, Kenya and South Africa.

Content Creation

Influencer culture is widespread in Nigeria, and it’s easy to see why. With the number of smartphone users at 83.34 million out of the 218.54 million population, a median age of around 18 years old, and incredibly affordable internet, content creation is seen as a lucrative and dynamic career option. The vast Nigerian diaspora contributes to a desire for Nigerian content, helping international internet users feel closer to home.

We’ve seen a surge in Nigerian content creators across many genres, including music, comedy, education, fashion, user-generated content, and more. All this tech-savvy generation needs is a phone, connection, some talent, and a bit of hard work and dedication to turn their passion into a money-making venture.

With over 15 million followers on TikTok, Purplespeedy posts fun couple content and dance routines that have earned her this monster following. Meanwhile, Tola (ocean_vibesss_) posts comedy content that has garnered him 2.5 million followers.

Online Gambling and Betting

The act of gambling in Nigeria wasn’t always widely accepted. After all, as a heavily religious society, the activity was highly discouraged for a long while. But as time went on and new generations adopted more liberal views, gambling became increasingly accepted.

Sports betting is particularly popular in Nigeria, for good reason. The population is passionate about football and sports in general, as they are rooted in Nigerian culture. Meanwhile, many online gambling companies take full advantage of the country’s impressive internet connectivity and penetration. Nigerians frequently explore the best online casinos that offer a mix of sports betting alongside online gambling favourites like slots and table games.

Launch E-Commerce Businesses and Sell on Online Marketplaces

With technology adoption intensifying in the country and logistics developing into a much more refined sector, e-commerce experienced a serious boom in Nigeria. People saw the value and convenience of e-commerce regarding product accessibility, and thus, several online marketplaces like Jumia and Konga developed to provide that.

Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians began embracing online shopping and starting e-commerce businesses of their own. These entrepreneurs can reach customers nationwide and abroad without a significant investment, whether they want to sell beauty products, household items, handmade goods, or something else altogether. Online marketplaces make the process even easier with established seller tools, safe and secure built-in payment processing, and marketing and logistics support.

These sellers pair their business efforts with social media marketing, building a loyal community around their brand and creating a full-on shopping experience for the massive digital population.

Get Involved in Online Communities

When the internet first emerged, people all over the world became fascinated with one thing above all: the ability to interact with people anytime, anywhere. This remains one of the most powerful aspects of the internet even today. While many Nigerians spend time with friends and family in person, many also get involved in online communities to share ideas, build friendships, and learn new things. These communities often centre around an interest, such as a specific genre of film or a niche hobby, helping people invested in these passions realise that there’s an entire world of people just like them.

These communities can be found on forums like Reddit, Facebook groups, or specific websites. Nigerians often spend time in these communities networking, sharing their thoughts, seeking support, and connecting with people outside their immediate sphere.

Self-Improvement and Learning

Not only is the digital world entertaining, but it also opens doors to a wealth of self-improvement and educational tools and platforms. With so many online resources out there, Nigerians are turning to them to gain new skills, earn certificates, and potentially use their newfound knowledge to venture into new career paths.

Sites like YouTube and Udemy are popular since Nigerians can learn about a wide range of topics without leaving their homes, settling into a classroom, or even paying a fee. The internet has helped democratize learning, helping those with limited access to education to develop in-demand skills and enter the workforce.

Since the global work culture has changed following the pandemic, more companies are looking to outsource tasks and hire freelancers to bolster their workforce, and Nigeria has emerged as a prime destination for this. With the lower cost of living compared to countries like Canada and the US, international businesses can save on costs and access talented workers while offering competitive salaries to Nigerians.