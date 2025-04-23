Article

Get An Inside Look At The Upcoming Film, “My Mother is a Witch,” Coming Out May 2025

Nigerian filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan, has announced that he will be releasing his latest film, “My Mother is a Witch” in cinemas across Nigeria on May 23rd.

The film tells a story about the strained connection between a mother and daughter, set against a backdrop of past memories and misunderstandings. It follows a fashion editor who, returning from London to her ancestral home in Benin, must confront the deep-rooted emotional wounds from her childhood and the complicated relationship with her mother.

Directed and written by Niyi Akinmolayan, “My Mother is a Witch” stars Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson, Neo Akpofure, and more. The filming took place in both Benin and London, a setting that reflects the story’s cultural clash. For Irele, who was born in Benin, shooting in her hometown felt like returning home, deeply connecting her personal roots to the emotional heart of the narrative.

In creating “My Mother is a Witch,” Akinmolayan set out to explore “the emotional complexities of African families,” particularly the silent wounds women carry from their childhood. “It asks difficult questions and doesn’t try to wrap everything up neatly because healing doesn’t always look perfect,” he shared, aiming to resonate with audiences confronting their own pasts.

