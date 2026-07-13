Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend was exciting for all lovers of music globally, from Jay Z fans, to Rihanna fans, and Michael Jackson supporters. Nigerians also got a reprieve from the fear surrounding insecurity in the country as victims of kidnapping receive freedom. It was an exciting weekend.

Actor battling cancer receives millions in donations from Nigerians

Legendary singer 9ice shares news about his spirituality

Michael Jackson biopic crosses $1 billion in box office sales

Jay Z brings out Rihanna to 30th-anniversary concert

Oyo state victims released from captivity 55 days after

Actor Battling Cancer Receives Millions In Donations From Nigerians

Nigerians have donated over 13 millions to the medical fund of Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Nweke days after the actor cried for help on his social media accounts, while sharing that he had been battling with colon cancer for almost a year. In his post, the actor revealed that he had exhausted his personal funds on surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but he was still in need of financial assistance with his medical funds as he is still in the throes of the deadly diagnosis. In response, good samaritans donated millions to assist the actor, and although the donations have been going on for a few days, it has not come to an end yet.

Legendary Singer 9ice Shares News About His Spirituality

Akande Abolore popularly known as 9ice, one of the most legendary Nigerian musicians has shared with fans that he is a practicing African spiritualist. During a listening session for his recent album, 9ice shared his thoughts on spiritual beliefs and expressed his conviction on aligning with African spirituality. The singer also shared that he has been a babalawo for 18 years, but chose to hide it due to fear of being judged harshly due to the way traditionally spiritual individuals are viewed in the country, however the revelation from the singer has yet to receive any backlash.

Michael Jackson Biopic Crosses $1 Billion In Box Office Sales

“Michael” the biopic of legendary musician Michael Jackson has made history just three months since its release as it becomes the first biopic to cross $1 billion in global ticket sales, also making Jafar Jackson the first actor to have their debut film cross $1 billion in sales. Although the biopic has been the subject of criticism and controversy since its release, it has continued to break box office records since April, the film first opened to $97 million domestically and $217 million globally, shattering the opening weekend benchmark for musical biopics set by 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton” ($60 million).

Jay Z Brings Out Rihanna To 30th-Anniversary Concert

Jay Z surprised fans at his 30th-anniversary concert series happening in the Yankee Stadium in New York, with a performance from Rihanna. This surprise performance comes after he also brought out Beyonce for a performance on the first day of the concert series. The Rihanna performance started with the duo performing their 2009 Grammy-winning track “Run This Town,” before Rihanna went ahead to have a solo performance of her track “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The surprise reunion happened on Night 3 of Jay-Z’s sold-out “Extra Innings” concert celebrating his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Oyo State Victims Released From Captivity 55 Days After

The 45 students and teachers from Oriire, Oyo State have been released from captivity 55 days after the kidnapping. According to reports that have been shared, the victims regained their freedom through efforts of security agencies who were dispatched for the sole purpose of their rescue. A spokesperson for the President, Bayo Onanuga also shared that eight members of the kidnapping ring who abducted the victims were arrested during the rescue operations and are now being held by the DSS. Reports also shared that unlike the requests being made by the kidnappers, the rescue efforts did not include any negotiations, with the presidency refusing to negotiate with the kidnappers.