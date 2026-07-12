7 Classic Christian Films We Grew Up On

Nigerian Christians grew up watching many Mount Zion Christian films that explored a wide range of spiritual themes. These films were common media among Christians and shaped generations with deep moral and spiritual lessons. In this article, we list 7 Christian films we grew up on.

The Beginning of The End (1990)

This 1990 film by Mount Zion Films explores the possibility of an end time. It focuses on the rapture and second coming of Christ as told by the Bible and warns believers of the possibility of falling into occultic practices and sinful lives. Directed by Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye, the film stars Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye.

Captives of The Mighty (1992)

This film tells the story of a spiritually charged village under the control of a powerful priest named Iguana, and of believers who battle demonic forces to save their loved ones from a spiritual trap. Directed by Mike Bamiloye, the cast features Gloria Bamiloye, Elvon Jarret, Funmi Okeowo, and Prof. Doyin Hassan. This film shaped the childhood of many Nigerian Christians.

Agbara Nla (1993)

This Mount Zion film was released in 1993 and was part of the childhoods of many Nigerian children. The film follows the lives of villagers whose peace is shaken when they clash with traditional occult deities and the powerful force of God that saves them. Directed by Mike Bamiloye, It stars Veronica Adejayan, Sis Adeleke and Bola Adepoju.

Perilous Times (1992)

Nigerian Christians grew up on Mount Zion films, and one of the most notable was “Perilous Times,” which focuses on a deacon and his family as they face spiritual warfare from a marine spirit and embark on a journey to conquer these principalities. The movie was a massive hit in Nigeria’s early Christian film industry, and it stars Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye.

Blood On The Altar (2006)

“Blood On The Altar” tells the story of a reverend whose decision to cover up a tragic affair and an abortion goes wrong and causes him to fall into spiritual disarray. Directed by Elvon Jarrett, the cast includes Elizabeth-Ore Adewole, Nike Fasikun and Gloria Bamiloye.

The Gods Are Dead (2000)

“The Gods Are Dead” follows the clash between a traditional community and an emerging Christian group that wants to prove that Jesus is the only true God while confirming that local idols are powerless.

Apoti Eri (2001)

“Apoti Eri” is a film that follows the story of a young boy who is kidnapped and heals a sick king, only to discover that the king is his grandfather. The king, whose traditional healer demands a young boy as a ritual subject, finds that traditional idols are not his salvation. Directed by Mike Bamiloye, the cast features Stephen Bamidele, Ronke Aderonmu, Ore Adewole, Yemi Adepoju and Gloria Bamiloye.