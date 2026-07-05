5 Faith-Based Books Every Nigerian Christian Should Read

Nigerian Christians looking to deepen their relationship with God should not only build an active, prayerful life but also one that allows them to read up on God’s words and the principles that surround their lives as Christians. In this article, we list five faith-based books every Nigerian Christian should read; these books tackle real-life Nigerian challenges and biblical truths.

Parable of Dollars

Written by Pastor Sam Adeyemi, this book offers financial and spiritual guidance. The book uses biblical principles and knowledge to teach Christians how to create wealth and add spiritual value to their society. If you are looking to grow in your day-to-day financial knowledge, then this book, written by the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Church is perfect for you. It can be found on Goodreads.

The Bed Undefiled

This is a Christian book by various authors, widely recommended for people who want to enter the dating world in a Christian way. It explores themes on relationships and marriages. It offers knowledge of purity practices and practical advice for navigating dating in the modern day. It can be found on Roving Heights Books.

Nigeria And The Leadership Question

This book, written by Sunday Adelaja, challenges Nigerian Christians to participate in transforming Nigerian society. The book also explores themes of how faith can impact politics, leadership, and national development when properly understood. It can be found on Everand.

Mere Christianity

Although written by a non-Nigerian author, C.S. Lewis, this is one of the most recommended books for Christians seeking to be more active in their faith. It breaks down the principles of faith to help believers defend their beliefs without doubt. It can be found on the Desiring God site.

The Bishop’s Prodigal Daughter

Authored by Eloviano’s Return, this impactful book explores family, the forgiveness of mistakes, and the everlasting love of God, which always overcomes sin. It is a great book for young Nigerian Christians who are interested in building their relationship with God without dwelling on the guilt of straying from his path. It can be found on Roving Heights Books’ website.