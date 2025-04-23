Top 5 Stories Of The Day | E-Hailing Drivers Plan Lagos Strike Over Poor Conditions

E-hailing drivers plan lagos strike over poor conditions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

E-hailing drivers plan lagos strike over poor conditions

App-based drivers in Lagos using Bolt, Uber, and Indriver plan to suspend operations on May 1, 2025, protesting poor working conditions and anti-labour practices.

The planned strike, set for International Workers’ Day, was announced by Steven Iwindoye, Public Relations Officer of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON).

Drivers are demanding better pay, safer working conditions, and respect for their rights. AUATON has repeatedly clashed with ride-hailing companies over low wages, sudden deactivations, and insecurity.

NiMet strike sparks flight disruption fears at Lagos, Abuja airports

Passengers at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, have expressed concern as workers of the Nigerian Meteorology Agency (NiMet) plan to begin an indefinite nationwide strike from midnight on Tuesday.

Aviation experts warn the strike could disrupt flights across the country if it continues for long. While some passengers remain unsure about the exact timing of the strike, many are already anxious about flying.

India offers 250 fully-funded scholarships to Nigerians for 2025/2026

The Government of India has announced 250 fully-funded scholarships for eligible Nigerians under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Running from April 2025 to March 2026, the initiative offers professional training in various fields. The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the opportunity on Tuesday, urging interested applicants to apply.

A full list of available courses can be found on the website. The Indian High Commission in Abuja is overseeing the programme, which aims to boost capacity building and strengthen ties with partner countries.

IMF projects Nigeria’s inflation to hit 37% in 2026

Nigeria’s inflation rate is expected to spike to 37% in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

The IMF attributed the sharp rise to the recent rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index by the National Bureau of Statistics in January 2025. It also warned that ongoing structural challenges and persistent price pressures could keep inflation high in the medium term.

Inflation averaged 33.2% in 2024 and is projected to ease slightly to 26.5% in 2025 before rising again in 2026.

IGP deploys special squad as nationwide violence escalates

Amid rising violence across the country, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a special squad to tackle the growing insecurity.

Egbetokun also directed all Police Mobile Force squadrons to keep at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times. He issued the directive during a meeting with Squadron Commanders in Abuja on Tuesday.

The move comes as 21 people were killed in fresh attacks by bandits in Kwara, Benue, and Sokoto States. In recent weeks, violent attacks have surged, especially in Plateau, Benue, and Enugu States.