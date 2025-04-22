Top 5 Hotels To Stay In Abuja

Heading to Abuja soon? Choosing the right hotel can make all the difference. From stylish rooms to great food and peaceful surroundings, Abuja offers plenty of options for every kind of traveler. Here are five of the best hotels in the city to help you enjoy your stay even more.

Transcorp Hilton

In the heart of Abuja’s business district, the Transcorp Hilton hotel is just minutes from top landmarks like the National Mosque and Millennium Park. Enjoy lush gardens, an on-site casino, local crafts market, 24-hour gym, and outdoor pool, all designed for a comfortable and convenient stay.

The Envoy

The Envoy Hotel Abuja is a luxury hotel located on Diplomatic Drive in the heart of Nigeria’s capital. Designed for discerning business and diplomatic travelers, it offers elegant rooms and suites, an outdoor pool, fitness center, fine dining restaurant, and top-tier security.

Fraser Suites Abuja

Fraser Suites Abuja offers luxury serviced apartments in the city’s Central Business District. With fully furnished residences, ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses, guests enjoy modern amenities, an outdoor pool, gym, and on-site dining. Perfect for business and leisure travelers, the property provides easy access to major landmarks like Zuma Rock and the National Mosque.

Abuja Continental Hotel

Abuja Continental Hotel is a 5-star property located in the heart of Nigeria’s capital, offering a blend of luxury and convenience. With 540 elegantly furnished rooms and suites, the hotel caters to both business and leisure travelers. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, multiple dining options, and versatile event spaces.

Nordic Villa Abuja

Nordic Villa Abuja is a boutique hotel located in the serene Jabi area of Nigeria’s capital. Designed with Scandinavian-inspired interiors, it offers a peaceful and secure environment for both short and extended stays. Guests can enjoy amenities such as free Wi-Fi, a spa, fitness center, and airport transfers.