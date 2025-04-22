Top 5 Hotels To Stay In Lagos

Planning a trip to Lagos and not sure where to stay? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re visiting for business, a quick getaway, or just exploring the city, Lagos has some amazing hotels that offer comfort, great service, and a little luxury. In this list, we’ll walk you through five top hotels that are worth checking out in Lagos State.

Lagos Continental Hotel

Lagos Continental is an award-winning 5-star luxury hotel situated in Victoria Island, Lagos. Known as the tallest hotel in West Africa, it features 358 elegantly furnished rooms, including 37 suites and a lavish Presidential Suite.

Marriott Hotel

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is a 5-star conference destination that raises the bar for premium hospitality in Nigeria’s commercial capital. Located in Ikeja, the hotel features sleek, modern décor and a sophisticated atmosphere tailored for both business purposes and travellers.

Eko Hotels & Suites

Eko Hotels & Suites stands as one of West Africa’s top hospitality destinations, perfectly blending comfort, business, and leisure. Located in Victoria Island, the hotel offers a seamless mix of modern amenities, fine dining, and relaxing recreational options, all within one beautifully designed space.

Hotelinn Oniru

Hotelinn Oniru offers a relaxing escape in the heart of Lagos, combining comfort, convenience, and warm hospitality. Perfect for both business and family travellers, the hotel features exceptional dining, essential amenities, and a prime location.

Radisson Blu Hotel

Discover the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos Ikeja, just 5km from Murtala Muhammed International Airport. This stylish hotel offers 155 modern guest rooms, including 17 chic loft suites. Guests can enjoy top-tier amenities such as an outdoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center, perfect for both business and leisure stays.