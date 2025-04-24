Next Stop: Abuja, It’s Your Turn — Jameson City Takeover Is Coming

On April 26, 2025, Jameson Irish Whiskey will bring its trademark City Takeover experience to the heart of the Capital at Exhibition Pavilion, Tafawa Balewa Way, offering an unforgettable evening that combines Abuja’s bold spirit with Jameson’s laid-back charm and community-first enthusiasm.



Abuja, known for its blend of cultural pride, modernity, and nightlife rizz, will headline this edition of Jameson City Takeover, where unforgettable moments are created through music, connection, and shared vibes. The event promises an exciting lineup headlined by Fireboy DML, whose hit-making sound has become a staple across the country and beyond..



But that is not all. Guests will vibe to sets from DJs Hanni x Wandi, and local favourites DJ Burna, DJ Davidson, Licensed DJ, and DJ McQueen, guaranteeing that the rhythm never stops. The focus will also shine on homegrown acts, such as Beejay and Starmix Chizzy, with the soulful sounds of Jojo Live Band bringing the city’s distinct rhythm live. Hypemen Sound It and KBumper will keep the energy levels high all night.



“This is what Jameson is all about: bringing people together to celebrate good vibes, great music, and meaningful connections,” explained Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “Abuja holds a special kind of energy, and we’re thrilled to spotlight its creative pulse in such a memorable way.”



Jameson City Takeover Abuja promises more than just music; it’s an invitation to a night of signature Jameson cocktails, gourmet junk food, and shared joy in a relaxed, unpretentious setting.



Follow @JamesonNGR for real-time updates, and join the conversation online with #MustBeAJameson #JamesonCityTakeover.

Abuja, get ready; this one is for you.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.