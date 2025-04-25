The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Sinners

Looking to leave their troubled pasts behind, twin brothers return to their hometown in Mississippi to start over, only to find that an even bigger danger awaits them.

Until Dawn

One year after her sister’s disappearance, Clover and her friends go to the remote valley where it happened to find answers. While exploring an abandoned visitor center, they face a masked killer who picks them off one by one.

The Accountant 2

Forensic accountant Christian Wolff joins with his estranged and extremely dangerous brother to pursue elusive assassins.

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin

The epic drama follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman who rises in a time when women were heavily oppressed and dehumanized. Defying the tyrannical leader of her land, Adunni leads a fight for justice, ultimately freeing her people from his brutal rule.

Owambe Thieves

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Owambe culture, a struggling couple makes a bold gamble that quickly unravels, leading to betrayal and chaos.

Havoc

A jaded cop is on a dangerous rescue mission, and all hell breaks loose as he chases down his enemies.

Bullet Train Explosion

A bomb placed on a Tokyo-bound train is set to explode if it slows below 100kph, leaving all passengers in fear and panic as they consider ways to survive.

Jewel Thief – The Heist

Having run from the police for years, a thief returns to India only to find himself in the middle of the biggest heist of his career.

You

Joe returns for a final season of “You” in this shocking thriller series, which sees him find love in the darkest places.

Bloodslinger

The notorious Billy Bloodslinger is brought back to life and sets out to locate his stolen gold, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.