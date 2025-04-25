Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (April 25 to 27)

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Dusk2Dawn

Party hard at the Dusk 2 Dawn Eclipse EDM event happening this weekend on April 25th at Spice Route, Victoria Island.

The Big Birthday

Join BamBam this weekend at the Big Birthday Party at Pop Landmark Centres, Lagos on April 25.

Hertitude

Calling all the girls to come dressed in their best outfits to Hertitude which will be happening on April 26.

Do Not Drop The Mic

Participate in a curated live musical experience happening on April 26 at the Bature Brewery. The event promises fun performances, interactive games, and networking.

Silent Rave

Dance the night away at the Silent Rave party held on Saturday, April 26 at Pasha Lounge, Lekki.

Rewind

Nottheusualparty is inviting you to experience an incredible night at its “Rewind” party at Trib3 Lagos, this weekend on April 26.

Gbadun Lagos

Gbádùn Lagos is calling everyone out this weekend to a party where premium lifestyle meets premium entertainment. The event will be held on April 26 at 234 Lofts, Ijaye, Elegushi Beach.

Africa’s Biggest Talk Concert

Join Chude Jideonwo at Africa’s first and biggest talk concert on April 27. The event is lined up with various industry leaders willing to share their life stories with the world.