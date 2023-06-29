Kehinde Bankole Stars as ‘Moremi’ in Disney+ Afrofutrism Series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,’ Set to Debut July 5

Hey there, movie enthusiasts! If you’ve been active on social media, you’ve probably caught wind of the buzz surrounding Kehinde Bankole.

Her recent portrayal in the groundbreaking series ‘SISTA,’ now available on Prime Video, has catapulted her into the well-deserved spotlight. It’s about time!

Despite her undeniable talent and years of dedication to the craft, Bankole has been highly underrated. But fear not, because things are changing, and she’s now snatching those big roles.

Kehinde Bankole is set to star as ‘Moremi,’ in a Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation backed by Disney and created by the visionary Shofela Coker.

‘Moremi’ stands tall as the fifth episode of the captivating Disney+ Afrofutrism series, ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,’ co-written by the brilliant Vanessa Kanu.

This gem is set to make its global debut on July 5th, 2023, and it’s got all the ingredients to leave you spellbound.

The story revolves around Luo, a lonely spirit boy trapped in the realm of the gods and haunted by terrifying giants. Just when all hope seems lost, enter Moremi, a fearless scientist from future Nigeria who swoops in to rescue Luo. Together, they embark on an exhilarating escape, pursued relentlessly by the giants. Their destination? Moremi’s lab, a sanctuary from the impending danger.

But what truly makes ‘Moremi’ shine is the outstanding casting. Director Shofela Coker meticulously sought out the perfect voices to bring these characters to life. After an extensive search, Tolu Olaoye was chosen to lend his voice to Luo. What set him apart was the delicate balance of fragility and roughness in his voice, reminiscent of mischievous Nigerian kids with an underlying vulnerability that tugs at your heartstrings.

And let’s not forget the enchanting Kehinde Bankole, who takes on the regal and brave Moremi.

Here’s a juicy tidbit: Bankole had actually portrayed Moremi on the theater stage before joining the ‘Moremi’ project. Talk about fate!

When she auditioned, Coker had no idea it was her behind the mesmerizing voice that resonated with ethereal qualities.

According to Coker, Bankole’s performance embodied a captivating gravity that drew him in, perfectly capturing the essence of the character.

“There’s a certain vulnerability to her portrayal that adds layers of depth, making Moremi feel like a fully realized and relatable figure. It’s that imperfection in her voice—the fragility, the smokiness—that makes her singing and speaking voices so uniquely beautiful,” Coker said.

As we eagerly await the global release of this project, let’s raise our glasses to Kehinde Bankole and her remarkable journey. From being criminally underrated to becoming the talk of the town, she stands as a shining example of perseverance and talent.

This is just the beginning for Bankole, as she continues to redefine the boundaries of her craft and inspire aspiring actors worldwide.