The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Fake Profile (Netflix)

On rare occasions, a show can be predictable, especially in its first episode as it sets up the plot for the series, but there are mitigating circumstances that still make it entertaining. In the case of this new Colombian series on Netflix, it’s some pretty explosive chemistry between its two leads.

After Camila Román (Carolina Miranda) and Fernando Castell (Rodolfo Salas) match on Tinder, it’s a whirlwind; ten days of constant calls, and when they meet, sparks fly immediately. Camilla thinks she has found the perfect man but is he?

Streaming now on Netflix

Sista (Prime Video)

Biodun Stephen’s captivating film “Sista” is currently available on Prime Video. The story revolves around a single mother’s selfless efforts to shield her children from the shadows of her own past. Filled with themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice, “Sista” presents a compelling narrative.

The film features a talented cast including Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bisola Aiyeola, Akintola Adeoluwa, Adediwura Adesegha, and Adedamola Adewale, who bring the characters to life with their exceptional performances.

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Idol (HBO)

With controversies surrounding it, The Idol is attracting attention, both positive and negative. Critics describe it as degrading, hollow, and sordid. Despite doubts about it becoming one of the best Max shows, we’re still willing to give it a chance.

So, what’s The Idol about? It revolves around fame, sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll – the usual themes. Jocelyn, a rising pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, experiences a tour-ending nervous breakdown. Seeking help, she turns to Tedros, a nightclub owner and cult leader portrayed by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. He promises her new heights, but success may come at the price of Jocelyn’s soul.

Premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Max)

Channing Tatum returns as stripper “Magic” Mike Lane, baring (almost) all one last time. After his business collapses due to the pandemic, Mike faces a tempting opportunity to give a lap dance to wealthy socialite Max (Salma Hayek Pinault). Mesmerized by his skills, Max entices him to London for a unique dance show.

Alongside auditioning dancers and crafting stunning choreography, Mike uncovers Max’s hidden agenda involving her ex-husband. This might be Mike’s final hurrah as he navigates a world filled with intrigue and sensual performances.

Streaming now on Max

Shooting Stars (Peacock)

LeBron James, recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs and potentially considering retirement, is undoubtedly a basketball legend. However, some young fans may not have witnessed his incredible journey to that status. For them, the film adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger’s book is a must-watch.

The movie portrays LeBron James as a superhero with an extraordinary origin story. It begins with a young LeBron, played by Marquis “Mookie” Cook, growing up in humble surroundings in Akron, Ohio. Despite his modest upbringing, LeBron’s exceptional athletic talent quickly emerges, propelling him to become a highly-ranked high school basketball player. Alongside his supportive parents, loyal friends like Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin), and mentor Coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris), LeBron’s path to greatness unfolds on screen.

Streaming now on Peacock

Ile Owo (Netlfix)

In this shocking horror movie, love has always eluded Busola. With societal and parental pressures to marry for financial stability, she encounters Tunji, seemingly the ideal man. Bewildered by why a billionaire would choose her, Busola ultimately accepts his marriage proposal.

However, as the story unfolds, a series of chilling revelations confront her, unraveling a truth beyond her wildest imagination. This film subverts expectations, delivering a horror experience that defies conventional norms.

Streaming on Netflix