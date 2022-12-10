God has called me to serve him, but not as a pastor – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a finalist on Big Brother Naija’s “shine ya eyes” season, has talked about his calling to be a minister of God.

The reality television personality told Saturday Beats that the weight of being a minister is growing greater by the day. So, he wants to get it done before he dies.

But Pere Egbi has made it clear that he isn’t called to the pastorate, but he still wants to serve God.

When he talked about his background, he said that his mother raised him in a strong Christian home, which is why he is so hungry for God.

“First of all, I have not been called to be a pastor. There are five other ministerial offices according to Ephesians 4:11. The pastoral office is one of them. So, it’s more of a desire to serve God. I was raised in a solid Christian home by my mother who means so much to me.

“This is a call I have had from my younger days while in secondary school at Command Day Ikeja, Lagos. God calls and we are required to answer, but I’ve been running. The burden and the weight to answer is becoming heavier as the years go by and I have to answer. Hence, I know for a fact that it’s the last thing I’d be doing on earth before I leave,” he said.

He also spoke about his works in his church and some of the values that guide him.

He said, “Christ Embassy is my church and I have been a member since my late teens. I believe I was 19 when I started attending services at the Oregun branch of the church in Lagos. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome inspired me and still does. I functioned in the choir as a worship leader before I got caught up deep in entertainment. Values like faith, perseverance, persistence, and hope guide me in life”.