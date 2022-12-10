Morocco becomes first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals after shocking victory over Portugal

Youssef En-Nesyri secured Morocco’s historic 1-0 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday. 

At Al Thumama Stadium, the Atlas Lions achieved history by becoming the first African team to get to the World Cup semi-finals.

Walid Regragui’s squad shocked the odds by finishing top in Group F, above Belgium, Croatia, and Portugal, and without suffering a single loss (W2, D1). Following a scoreless draw in the round of 16, the Atlas Lions pulled off another upset by eliminating Spain in a penalty shootout.

After beating Iran and becoming the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, Morocco faced Portugal with nothing to lose. But the Moroccans were focused on getting even following a 1-0 loss in the World Cup group stages in 2018.

Wanting to make a clean sweep of the Iberian Peninsula in a few days, Morocco used the same strategy that had helped them defeat Spain. Even though Portugal made the initial move through Joao Felix, it was Regragui’s squad that finally broke the deadlock midway through the first half.

On the stroke of halftime, Sevilla striker En-Nesyri scored on a cross from Yahia Attiyat-Allah, who had replaced Noussair Mazzraoui on the left side of defense. It’s important to point out that the Selecao goalie, Diogo Costa, really aided him by misjudging the cross.

Morocco was able to ride off the storm thanks to another impressive defensive showing in the second half.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 10, 2022

God has called me to serve him, but not as a pastor – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a finalist on Big Brother Naija’s “shine ya eyes” season, has talked about his calling to be a ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

My wife said she was tired – Julius Agwu confirms crashed marriage

The Nigerian stand-up comedian Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere, are no longer together. In an interview with media personality ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

R. Kelly releases surprise 13-song album called “I Admit It” while locked up on federal sex crimes

Disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly, who is presently serving a 30-year term for federal racketeering and sex trafficking crimes, has ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia knock out Brazil 4-2 on penalties

In a remarkable comeback, Croatia eliminated pre-tournament favorites Brazil from the World Cup. The Selecao were considered favorites coming into ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

Oyedepo did not back Peter Obi for president – Deji Adeyanju ridicules LP Presidential Candidate

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent activist in Nigeria’s social and political landscape, has ridiculed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail