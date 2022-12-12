I met Wike five times without solution – Atiku; Wizkid ‘breaches’ contract, fails to show up for Ghana show | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I met Wike five times without solution – Atiku

I met Wike five times without solution – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said on Sunday that he had met with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike five times in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and London.

Atiku, while addressing the People’s Townhall gathering, stated that the event’s purpose was to find a solution to the conflict within the PDP.

He did, however, point out that the meeting was deadlocked.

According to Atiku, “I have met Wike two times in Port Harcourt, two times in Abuja, one time in London, personally. It is not on my part; it is on the other side; I am waiting for him.”

Wike is aggrieved with the leaders of PDP after he lost during the party’s presidential primaries.

The governor was initially aggrieved that Atiku snubbed him for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

Wike and his group, the G-5 integrity group also called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the party.

They noted that the North shouldn’t produce the party’s flagbearer and national chairman.

Wike and his group demanded that the position of the national chairman should be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

Suspected assassins rape UNIJOS student to death

Following the murder of a 400 Level student in the Department of English who was raped to death by some alleged assassins, palpable anxiety has engulfed the University of Jos community.

Ruth Yakadi, a student who belonged to the Anaguta tribe in Plateau State, was killed after being raped, according to the report on the deceased.

On Sunday, the public was made aware of the footage of her murder, which has since gone viral.

According to a statement from Prof. Jeff Doki, Head of the English Department at UNIJOS, the deceased was a transfer student who was awaiting mobilization by the National Youth Service Corp after finishing her thesis.

“I have lost three students since I became HOD in 2021, two males in July and September this year, 2022, during the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities,” he said.

The HOD directed other lecturers to provide information on the WhatsApp group of the department.

Doki said, “Information reaching me indicates that the girl who was killed last Saturday night at Farin Gada is a spillover student of our department. She was supervised by Dr. Douglas Kaze and had issues with her long essay. Perhaps she is done with the project perhaps she is not.

“I am requesting Dr. Kaze and Mrs. Vera Aaron and Mr. Innocent Dajang to kindly provide information about her on this page, please. Her name is Ruth Yakadi. She is Anaguta by the tribe.

“Information available shows the girl was raped and killed thereafter. As things stand now, we are wondering if they are rapists or assassins.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, has confirmed the incident.

“You even have information about it more than me. The long and short of it is that we are aware of the incident. An investigation is on and when we’re done, we will get back to you,” he said.

Nigeria ranks sixth in Africa visa openness report

According to the African Union and the African Development Bank’s report on visa openness in Africa, Nigeria came in sixth place.

The seventh version of the report was made public on Sunday during the 2022 African Economic Conference in Balaclava, Mauritius.

According to the research, The Gambia, Seychelles, and Benin came in first through third place, respectively.

Data for the 2022 edition was gathered in July and August, primarily from the official websites of the participating nations and the International Air Transport Association.

According to the research, 48 out of the 54 nations now permit citizens of at least one other African nation to travel without a visa.

Furthermore, inhabitants of at least five other African nations can travel to 42 countries without a visa, and citizens of three other African nations can travel to 3 countries without a visa.

Additionally, 29 nations now grant citizens of at least one other African nation a visa on arrival.

Additionally, 14 countries grant visas on arrival to citizens of 35 or more African nations, while 24 countries grant visas on arrival to citizens of five or more nations.

In comparison, 32 nations still demand that travelers with citizenship from at least half of the continent’s nations get a visa.

According to the analysis, the continent would become much more open if the number were reduced to allow more people to travel without a visa, with an electronic visa, or with a visa upon arrival.

In the midst of it all, the number of African nations that provide an e-visa rose from 21 in 2019 to 24 in 2020–2022.

In 2022, e-visas were made available from South Africa and Morocco, while the e-visa portals from Cabo Verde and Guinea Bissau were no longer available.

Additionally, from nine countries in 2016, there are currently 24 African nations that provide travelers with the option of an e-visa.

The survey, commonly referred to as the Africa Visa Openness Index, gauges how welcoming African nations are to travelers from other African nations.

The index examines each nation’s visa policies to see which ones on the continent make it easier to enter their territory.

The AVOI determines the number of African nations for which a visa is required before entering each nation.

Additionally, it determines the number of nations whose people are eligible for visas on arrival and the number of nations whose nationals do not require a visa to enter.

Then, each nation is given a score for visa openness and rated appropriately.

The AVOI, which was first published in 2016, also keeps track of changes in a country’s scores over time.

This demonstrates how the policies of various nations regarding the freedom of migration inside Africa are changing.

UN Sec-Gen urges Nigeria to investigate mass abortion report

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Nigerian authorities to look into claims of widespread and forced abortions allegedly carried out by its army.

According to Reuters, the Nigerian Army has been conducting systematic, illegal abortions behind closed doors in the northeast of the nation since 2013.

According to thousands of witness reports and documents seen by Reuters, the operation purportedly involved ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been abducted and raped by Boko Haram.

Read also: Detailed account of how the Nigerian Army allegedly conducted mass abortions in secret on victims of insurgency

“The Secretary-General takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian Army against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram,” Dujarric said in an email to Reuters.

He called for a thorough investigation and “immediate remedial actions and accountability measures,” if such measures were necessary.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to fully investigate these allegations and make sure there’s accountability,” Dujarric told reporters later on Friday.

A US State Department spokesperson said the Biden administration was “deeply troubled.”

“Our embassy in Abuja is seeking further information, including from the government of Nigeria and stakeholders working in this space,” the spokesperson said. “We have encouraged the government of Nigeria to take the allegations seriously and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and we will continue to do so.”

The military will not look into the report, according to Nigeria’s defense commander, who claimed it was untrue. The Nigerian administration has not publicly reacted to the report.

According to Reuters, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information, could not be reached for comment on the UN’s request for an investigation.

Wizkid ‘breaches’ contract, fails to show up for Ghana show

After the Nigerian superstar failed to show up for a concert in Ghana, he was charged with violating his contract.

A 40,000-person stadium in Accra was scheduled to host the “Wizkid Live” performance on Saturday.

Wizkid, however, did not attend and has not yet offered an explanation or an apology.

Several of his supporters were seen exiting the stadium at 4 a.m. in a social media video after waiting for the Nigerian superstar for more than ten hours.

The show’s producers commented on the development and claimed that Wizkid broke his contract.

According to a LiveHub Nation statement:

“Wizkid breached his contractual obligations last night. We sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We will issue refunds to all who paid for tickets. Please send your barcode to [email protected]”

Social media users have responded strongly to Wizkid’s absence, with many demanding the superstar’s arrest.

When Asake apologized for being late for his program in Birmingham, a commenter by the name of Eniola Daniel said: “I said he would never apologize in Africa. After fans placed more than N400k on the table, Wizkid decided not to attend his concert in Ghana. These rowdy artists should be detained by the authorities.

Another commenter stated: “They need to arrest every single one of you that waited for 12 hours and have you sent to a doctor. First, he doesn’t even compose nice music anymore.”