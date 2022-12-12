Three dead after gunmen storm the INEC headquarters in Imo

On Monday morning, three assailants at the Imo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission were shot dead by the Imo State Police Command.

One police officer was murdered and another was wounded in the hour-long gun battle that kept the citizens of Owerri, the state capital, up all night.

At the command headquarters in Owerri, where the gangsters’ bodies were on display, police spokesman Michael Abattam reported that five guns, two vehicles, charms, locally manufactured explosives, phones, and money were confiscated from the dead thugs.

In addition, he confirmed the killing of a police officer and the injuries of another agent.

Abattam said, “They attacked the INEC headquarters in Owerri around 3am. They threw bombs on the roof of INEC building but unfortunately for them, they were resisted by our men who were guarding the place. They came in four vehicles and fully armed.

“While they engaged our men on ground, we reinforced. Noticing that we were stronger, they ran away, abandoning one of their vehicles. We gave them a hot chase towards the Onitsha Road. Fortunately, we neutralised three of them.

“Others escaped with bullet wound injuries. Unfortunately, one of our men paid the supreme price. Another one was injured. We recovered two vehicles. We also recovered five rifles, charms, locally made explosives, phones and money and other exhibits.”