Paul Okoye of P-Square shows off new girlfriend a year after divorce

Paul Okoye, better known by his stage name Rudeboy in Nigeria, has introduced the public to his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old uploaded lovey-dovey footage of himself and Ifeoma on his Instagram stories.

In one of the clips, the duo were seen together in a car on their way to the church.

Okoye captioned the video “church with my beautiful…” with a heart emoji.

Reason with Me’s singer also posted a video from inside the church.

The artist also disclosed that the duo had been together for one year.

“One year anniversary,” he said in a curt post.

Okoye also took a swipe at clergymen who have been divorced before yet say marriage is “for better, for worse”.

“Pastor wey don divorce go dey officiate person wedding and still tell the couples repeat after “for better, for worse till d**th do us path”…But the pastor don divorce,” he wrote.

The development comes about a year after the singer’s rumoured divorce from Anita Isama.

Anita and Okoye met in 2004 at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The couple later had a set of twins who were also delivered in Atlanta.

Anita’s marriage to the musician has, however, been in the public eye since August 2021 when a document believed to be a divorce petition filed by her against the singer surfaced online.

At the time, the document had cited “irreconcilable difference” as her reason for pushing for a divorce.

In July this year, another viral court document surfaced online claiming the mother of three filed for divorce from the singer over alleged infidelity.

Both parties have refused to comment on their marital crisis so far

