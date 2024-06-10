Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Yvonne Jegede, Falz, Gov Adeleke, Saida Boj x Rudeboy

Yvonne Jegede reveals she left her marriage because she earned more

Yvonne Jegede reveals she left her marriage because she earned more

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede revealed what led to the end of her marriage with her husband, Olakunle Abounce Fawole, barely a year after their wedding.

The actress was a guest host of the popular podcast “The Honest Bunch Podcast”, where she opened up about her last marriage, saying many things caused the end of their union, but one thing stood out the most.

She said she realised she earned and contributed more financially than her ex-husband.

“He is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘you dey craze’, he would say I am disrespecting him. I would wonder if it was the same person I got married to,” she said.

“But that was not the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact: I was bringing more money. I am taking care of my son like nobody exists around me. It is not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

Governor Adeleke sets a deadline for his daughter to get married

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, gave his daughter, Nike Adeleke, a year to find a spouse and prepare for marriage.

The governor, related to global superstar Davido, announced that his daughter was getting old and of marriageable age.

“Better start getting ready to get married. That is the next thing. You think you are young? I am expecting all those your toasters; better bring one so you can come and tell me, ‘Dad, this is the one I am going to marry,’” he said.

“Do you know that at the age of 27, 28, I got married, and I had your brother Adesina? You are now 28; I am giving you one more year.”

Falz reveals why he toned down his political activism

Nigerian rapper Falz shared his reasons for no longer speaking up against the Nigerian government. He said he no longer wanted to be identified as a bearer of complaints.

He promised to fight for Nigerians as he believed everyone deserves a fight. Still, he would no longer be as active as he once was, speaking up against the government’s ills towards it as doing that would make everyone see him as the guy who only complained.

Saida Boj and Rudeboy lock heads in online battle

Saida Boj called out Rudeboy, also known as Peter Okoye, for speaking about her romantic lifestyle and her sexual relationships.

The influencer triggered the people to take sides between her and Rudeboy. She blamed the artist for alleging that she was misleading young women, saying his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, was with him only for his money and not love.